Blueair launches its smallest air purifier yet – and parents will love it

QUICK SUMMARY
Blueair has launched its smallest air purifier to the UK market. The Blueair Blue Pure Mini Max is petite, affordable, and offers impressive air purification while making little to no sound.
The Blueair Blue Pure Mini Max is £79 at Amazon.
Swedish air purification brand, Blueair, has just launched its latest air purifier, and parents are sure to love it. The new Blueair Blue Pure Mini Max is the smallest air purifier from Blueair to join the UK market, and while it might be tiny, it offers powerful and hygienic purification at an affordable price.
Blueair has quickly become well known for its collection of the best air purifiers, with its BlueAir HealthProtect 7470i holding the top spot in our guide. But for those looking for a more compact air purifier for personal use or for use in nurseries or bedrooms, Blueair has come up with a solution in the form of its smallest air purifier yet.
The new Blueair Blue Pure Mini Max offers a huge amount of features in a petite and compact size. Measuring at just 11 feet tall, the Blueair Blue Pure Mini Max is recommended for those who want to use air purifiers in smaller rooms, like nurseries, bedrooms and home offices.
While the Blueair Blue Pure Mini Max might be small, it still delivers effective air purification that cleans rooms between 9-20m² and can take up to just 30 minutes to do so. As it cleans, the Blueair Blue Pure Mini Max captures and removes up to 99.97% of airborne particles, including viruses, smoke, mould, dust, pollen and pet hair.
Aside from its quick cleaning, the Blueair Blue Pure Mini Max is also almost noiseless. It uses Blueair’s HEPASilent technology while in action with an output of just 20dB on low fan speed – so if you’re working or trying to get your child to go to sleep, you can still use the air purifier without it causing any disturbances.
In terms of design, the Blueair Blue Pure Mini Max looks more like a stylish speaker than an air purifier. It has a minimalist Scandinavian-inspired design with an Arctic Grey pre-filter cover. It also has a child lock, three fan speeds and two-button control for ease of use.
The Blueair Blue Pure Mini Max is available to buy now at Amazon for £79. As of writing, it’s already been discounted, thanks to the Prime Big Deal Days sale.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
-
-
Hurry! T3's favourite electric shaver has had a huge price cut ahead of Prime Day
Grab it while you can...
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Best Prime Day Fitbit deals: get fit at affordable prices
Bag yourself one of the best fitness trackers, with these fantastic Prime Day Fitbit deals
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Prime Day deal cuts this Molekule air purifier to its lowest price – but be quick!
This Molekule air purifier removes allergens from your home and it’s 40% off for Prime Day
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Molekule’s Air Pro is the most stylish air purifier I’ve ever seen
Molekule launches its Air Pro air purifier in the UK
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Struggling to sleep? Have a look at these quiet-approved fans and air purifiers
Quiet Mark has finally revealed its 2024 certified fans and air purifiers
By Lizzie Wilmot Last updated
-
Shark NeverChange 5 Air Purifier review: a quiet and efficient air purifier for the home
The Shark NeverChange 5 Air Purifier brings with it some appealing features
By David Nield Published
-
Blueair Blue Max 3250i review: stylish and compact air purification
The Blueair Blue Max 3250i looks great in your home and it works a treat too thanks to dependable performance from this respected brand
By Rob Clymo Last updated
-
This air purifier looks like a plant pot, but it eliminates pollutants in a clever way
Is it an air purifier? Is it a plant pot? It's both...
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
The world's first Matter-certified air purifier is here, and it can track your sleep pattern
The AiDot P200 Pro Air Purifier is scheduled for release in March
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Shark's latest air purifier lasts 5 years without a new filter, saving you time and money
It also looks like a baby robot...what's not to love?
By Lizzie Wilmot Published