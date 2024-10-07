Blueair launches its smallest air purifier yet – and parents will love it

QUICK SUMMARY Blueair has launched its smallest air purifier to the UK market. The Blueair Blue Pure Mini Max is petite, affordable, and offers impressive air purification while making little to no sound. The Blueair Blue Pure Mini Max is £79 at Amazon.

Swedish air purification brand, Blueair, has just launched its latest air purifier, and parents are sure to love it. The new Blueair Blue Pure Mini Max is the smallest air purifier from Blueair to join the UK market, and while it might be tiny, it offers powerful and hygienic purification at an affordable price.

Blueair has quickly become well known for its collection of the best air purifiers , with its BlueAir HealthProtect 7470i holding the top spot in our guide. But for those looking for a more compact air purifier for personal use or for use in nurseries or bedrooms, Blueair has come up with a solution in the form of its smallest air purifier yet.

The new Blueair Blue Pure Mini Max offers a huge amount of features in a petite and compact size. Measuring at just 11 feet tall, the Blueair Blue Pure Mini Max is recommended for those who want to use air purifiers in smaller rooms, like nurseries, bedrooms and home offices.

While the Blueair Blue Pure Mini Max might be small, it still delivers effective air purification that cleans rooms between 9-20m² and can take up to just 30 minutes to do so. As it cleans, the Blueair Blue Pure Mini Max captures and removes up to 99.97% of airborne particles, including viruses, smoke, mould, dust, pollen and pet hair.

(Image credit: Blueair)

Aside from its quick cleaning, the Blueair Blue Pure Mini Max is also almost noiseless. It uses Blueair’s HEPASilent technology while in action with an output of just 20dB on low fan speed – so if you’re working or trying to get your child to go to sleep, you can still use the air purifier without it causing any disturbances.

In terms of design, the Blueair Blue Pure Mini Max looks more like a stylish speaker than an air purifier. It has a minimalist Scandinavian-inspired design with an Arctic Grey pre-filter cover. It also has a child lock, three fan speeds and two-button control for ease of use.

The Blueair Blue Pure Mini Max is available to buy now at Amazon for £79. As of writing, it’s already been discounted, thanks to the Prime Big Deal Days sale.