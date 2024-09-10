Beko takes on Samsung with its new range of AI-assisted appliances

QUICK SUMMARY
At IFA, Beko announced its new AI-assisted appliances and smart home products.
The main AI enhancements include food recognition technology and adaptive washing for more streamlined cooking, cleaning and home maintenance.
During IFA 2024, Beko announced its latest AI-assisted appliances as part of its smart home range. Taking on the likes of Samsung, Beko has introduced AI to many of its home appliances to make cooking and cleaning more streamlined and personalised.
Artificial intelligence (AI) is being adopted into many different aspects of daily life, including the kitchen. Both small and large kitchen appliances, including the best fridge freezers are getting the AI treatment and Beko is one of the latest companies to start introducing this technology to its product line-up.
During its IFA showing, Beko announced plans for AI to become a driving force in its long term product strategy and vision. The brands’ main focus is to create smarter and hyper-personalised home appliances to its customers, while also making them more environmentally sustainable and manageable.
Starting in the kitchen, Beko has announced its plans to integrate AI-assisted cameras into its smart ovens. This new feature has already been adopted by the likes of Haier and GE Appliances, and allows users to see inside their oven without having to open the doors and disrupt cooking.
Not only will this AI camera monitor your cooking, but its food recognition technology can detect the type of food or dish you’re making for the best cooking results each time. Beko’s new Autonomous Cooking technology adjusts the oven accordingly to finish the cooking process and brown food to your preferences.
Another area that AI is being used is laundry. Similar to Samsung’s Bespoke laundry collection, Beko has developed its AI-powered Adaptive CustomWash / CustomDry for its best washer dryers. To help personalise your laundry while saving money on water and energy bills, Beko’s Adaptive Washing can learn and personalise your washing habits, for better results and shorter cycles.
With Beko’s HomeWhiz app, the new AI-assisted appliances can be tracked and monitored, so you can see your cooking and washing progress. With sustainability in mind, the app also tracks energy and water consumption and offers personalised recommendations and energy saving modes to help you better manage your home’s energy consumption.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
While many people are hesitant about the rise in AI, Beko’s AI plans – as well as other appliance brands who have started to use this technology – show how AI can be used to better manage and maintain your household, while saving money in the process.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to what strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
-
-
What’s rope flow: the low-impact exercise that can improve balance and boost mobility
Whip your body back into shape using nothing but a rope
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Forget the iPhone 16 – Huawei just launched one of the most revolutionary phones ever
This could be the start of a new era
By Sam Cross Published
-
Philips Series 5500 LatteGo EP5546/70 Coffee Machine review: a dream machine for custom coffees
Philips' impressive LatteGo system delivers superb coffees – more than 20 different kinds
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
Meaco’s new humidifier uses first-of-its-kind technology to prevent bacteria in the home
Meaco launches huge new range of fans and dehumidifiers at IFA 2024
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Salter Kuro Actifusion Blender review: portable smoothie heaven and leak-proof too
Enjoy delicious, blended drinks on-the-go with this affordable mini marvel that boasts leak-proof lids for good measure
By Rob Clymo Published
-
Salter’s new Kuro Actifusion Blender could give the Ninja Blast a run for its money
Salter takes on Ninja with its new Kuro Actifusion blender – and it’s super affordable
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Cuisinart Griddler Elite review: restaurant-quality paninis at home
This countertop appliance griddles, presses, grills and sears everything from cheese sandwiches to salmon fillets
By Lizzy Briskin Published
-
Forget air fryers! Ninja’s Combi multi-cooker might be its most versatile appliance yet
The Ninja Combi can replace all your other appliances, thanks to its 12 functions
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
YETI launches its most outdoorsy collection yet but the colour has divided customers
YETI launches new Wetlands collection – but I’m not sold on the colour
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Breville’s new air fryer takes on Ninja with its huge capacity and multiple cooking zones
The Breville Halo Flexi air fryer means you’ll never have to use your oven again
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published