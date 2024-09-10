Beko takes on Samsung with its new range of AI-assisted appliances

QUICK SUMMARY At IFA, Beko announced its new AI-assisted appliances and smart home products. The main AI enhancements include food recognition technology and adaptive washing for more streamlined cooking, cleaning and home maintenance.

During IFA 2024 , Beko announced its latest AI-assisted appliances as part of its smart home range. Taking on the likes of Samsung, Beko has introduced AI to many of its home appliances to make cooking and cleaning more streamlined and personalised.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is being adopted into many different aspects of daily life, including the kitchen. Both small and large kitchen appliances, including the best fridge freezers are getting the AI treatment and Beko is one of the latest companies to start introducing this technology to its product line-up.

During its IFA showing, Beko announced plans for AI to become a driving force in its long term product strategy and vision. The brands’ main focus is to create smarter and hyper-personalised home appliances to its customers, while also making them more environmentally sustainable and manageable.

Starting in the kitchen, Beko has announced its plans to integrate AI-assisted cameras into its smart ovens. This new feature has already been adopted by the likes of Haier and GE Appliances, and allows users to see inside their oven without having to open the doors and disrupt cooking.

Not only will this AI camera monitor your cooking, but its food recognition technology can detect the type of food or dish you’re making for the best cooking results each time. Beko’s new Autonomous Cooking technology adjusts the oven accordingly to finish the cooking process and brown food to your preferences.

Another area that AI is being used is laundry. Similar to Samsung’s Bespoke laundry collection, Beko has developed its AI-powered Adaptive CustomWash / CustomDry for its best washer dryers . To help personalise your laundry while saving money on water and energy bills, Beko’s Adaptive Washing can learn and personalise your washing habits, for better results and shorter cycles.

With Beko’s HomeWhiz app, the new AI-assisted appliances can be tracked and monitored, so you can see your cooking and washing progress. With sustainability in mind, the app also tracks energy and water consumption and offers personalised recommendations and energy saving modes to help you better manage your home’s energy consumption.

While many people are hesitant about the rise in AI, Beko’s AI plans – as well as other appliance brands who have started to use this technology – show how AI can be used to better manage and maintain your household, while saving money in the process.