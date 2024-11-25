Shark's best-selling Airwrap alternative is nearly £100 off in this early Black Friday Amazon deal

If you're like me, you'll be using the best Black Friday deals to get a head start on Christmas shopping. That might be wishful thinking, but hey, a girl can dream, right?
During my bargain hunting, I stumbled across a gem of a deal on the best-selling Shark FlexStyle. Known as one of the top alternatives to the Dyson Airwrap, it’s a fantastic gift for anyone who loves quality hair styling tools. Although it's more affordable than the Airwrap, it’s still a bit of an investment, meaning Black Friday is the perfect excuse to buy one.
Luckily, I've found an Amazon deal that drops the price by nearly £100, bringing it down from £319.99 to £229.99. The FlexStyle comes in a variety of colours, but this limited-edition Teal shade is often more expensive, meaning this deal is even more impressive.
The FlexStyle is hardly ever this cheap, so grab it whilst you still can!
Although the Shark FlexStyle is one of the priciest multi-stylers after the Airwrap, the Shark FlexStyle uses remarkably similar technology, and some even consider it an upgrade.
Its handle splits into two sections that swivel and click into place, letting you seamlessly switch between dryer and styler modes – something the Dyson doesn’t offer. It also includes a range of attachments for smoothing, straightening, curling, defining, and adding volume, along with a Curl-Defining Diffuser. This particular deal also includes four styling clips and storage bag.
For a deeper dive on why you should buy it, check out our full Shark FlexStyle review.
