Forget Prime Day! Tom Ford fragrances are 20% off at LOOKFANTASTIC
10 Tom Ford fragrance deals you should buy right now
Prime Big Deal Days is all anyone can talk about at the moment but this week, many retailers have huge sales on, including Currys, Argos and more. As a fragrances expert, I’ve been searching far and wide for good deals on men’s colognes, and I’ve found some amazing offers from LOOKFANTASTIC.
Tom Ford fragrances rarely get discounted, but right now, you can get 20% off bestselling Tom Ford scents at LOOKFANTASTIC. Below, I’ve rounded up the best 10 Tom Ford fragrance deals you should buy right now – forget Prime Day, buy these instead!
Get 20% off Tom Ford Black Orchid at LOOKFANTASTIC. This timeless fragrance is one of T3’s favourites, and it has spicy floral notes of plum, bergamot and surprise, surprise, black orchid.
Tom Ford Ombre Leather is now 20% off. Ideal for evenings, it has notes of violet, jasmine, orris and cedar. This deal is on the 150ml version, but you can also find the 100ml bottle discounted at Amazon.
If you like woody fragrances, then you’ll like Tom Ford Noir Extreme. It has complex notes of sandalwood, amber and cardamom, which is brightened up by orange flower and mandarin.
Oud is one of the most common fragrance scents, and Tom Ford’s Oud Minerale is exceedingly popular for this reason. It has layers of amber, seaweed, agarwood, white fir and peppercorn.
Now 20% off, Tom Ford Grey Vetiver is a light cologne that’s perfect for daywear. Fresh and clean, it mixes citrus, vetiver and nutmeg to add some sweetness and zest.
If you’re still holding on to summer, 20% off the Tom Ford Costa Azzurra is a must-have. It has notes of lemon, amber and sea air, so it’s the perfect fragrance to take with you on holiday.
One of the prettiest bottles from Tom Ford, Bois Pacifique is a blend of spice and woods. It has a quick to it with turmeric, but a deep earthiness with sandalwood and oakwood.
For those who love floral scents, Tom Ford Cafe Rose is truly decadent – and it’s 20% off right now at LOOKFANTASTIC. Aside from its strong smell of rose, it keeps to the ‘Cafe’ part of its name with notes of coffee and cardamom.
Something for the ladies, Tom Ford Velvet Orchid is a feminine take on the original Black Orchid. It’s warming and complex with layers of bergamot, black orchid (shock) and vanilla.
A new take on Ombre Leather, Tom Ford Eau D’Ombre Leather is spicier than the original. It has the same notes of leather, amber and vanilla, but is packed with aromatics with ginger, cardamom and coriander.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and more.
In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
