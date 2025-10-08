Forget Prime Day! Tom Ford fragrances are 20% off at LOOKFANTASTIC

10 Tom Ford fragrance deals you should buy right now

Tom Ford fragrances
Bethan Morgan's avatar
By
published
in Deals

Prime Big Deal Days is all anyone can talk about at the moment but this week, many retailers have huge sales on, including Currys, Argos and more. As a fragrances expert, I’ve been searching far and wide for good deals on men’s colognes, and I’ve found some amazing offers from LOOKFANTASTIC.

Tom Ford fragrances rarely get discounted, but right now, you can get 20% off bestselling Tom Ford scents at LOOKFANTASTIC. Below, I’ve rounded up the best 10 Tom Ford fragrance deals you should buy right now – forget Prime Day, buy these instead!

Tom Ford Black Orchid
Tom Ford Black Orchid: was £195 now £156 at LOOKFANTASTIC UK

Get 20% off Tom Ford Black Orchid at LOOKFANTASTIC. This timeless fragrance is one of T3’s favourites, and it has spicy floral notes of plum, bergamot and surprise, surprise, black orchid.

Tom Ford Ombre Leather
Tom Ford Ombre Leather: was £195 now £156 at LOOKFANTASTIC UK

Tom Ford Ombre Leather is now 20% off. Ideal for evenings, it has notes of violet, jasmine, orris and cedar. This deal is on the 150ml version, but you can also find the 100ml bottle discounted at Amazon.

Tom Ford Noir Extreme
Tom Ford Noir Extreme: was £155 now £124 at LOOKFANTASTIC UK

If you like woody fragrances, then you’ll like Tom Ford Noir Extreme. It has complex notes of sandalwood, amber and cardamom, which is brightened up by orange flower and mandarin.

Tom Ford Oud Minerale
Tom Ford Oud Minerale: was £155 now £124 at LOOKFANTASTIC UK

Oud is one of the most common fragrance scents, and Tom Ford’s Oud Minerale is exceedingly popular for this reason. It has layers of amber, seaweed, agarwood, white fir and peppercorn.

Tom Ford Grey Vetiver
Tom Ford Grey Vetiver: was £189 now £151.20 at LOOKFANTASTIC UK

Now 20% off, Tom Ford Grey Vetiver is a light cologne that’s perfect for daywear. Fresh and clean, it mixes citrus, vetiver and nutmeg to add some sweetness and zest.

Tom Ford Costa Azzurra
Tom Ford Costa Azzurra: was £189 now £151.20 at LOOKFANTASTIC UK

If you’re still holding on to summer, 20% off the Tom Ford Costa Azzurra is a must-have. It has notes of lemon, amber and sea air, so it’s the perfect fragrance to take with you on holiday.

Tom Ford Bois Pacifique
Tom Ford Bois Pacifique: was £155 now £124 at LOOKFANTASTIC UK

One of the prettiest bottles from Tom Ford, Bois Pacifique is a blend of spice and woods. It has a quick to it with turmeric, but a deep earthiness with sandalwood and oakwood.

Tom Ford Cafe Rose
Tom Ford Cafe Rose: was £155 now £124 at LOOKFANTASTIC UK

For those who love floral scents, Tom Ford Cafe Rose is truly decadent – and it’s 20% off right now at LOOKFANTASTIC. Aside from its strong smell of rose, it keeps to the ‘Cafe’ part of its name with notes of coffee and cardamom.

Tom Ford Velvet Orchid
Tom Ford Velvet Orchid: was £155 now £124 at LOOKFANTASTIC UK

Something for the ladies, Tom Ford Velvet Orchid is a feminine take on the original Black Orchid. It’s warming and complex with layers of bergamot, black orchid (shock) and vanilla.

Tom Ford Eau D’Ombre Leather
Tom Ford Eau D’Ombre Leather: was £127 now £101.60 at LOOKFANTASTIC UK

A new take on Ombre Leather, Tom Ford Eau D’Ombre Leather is spicier than the original. It has the same notes of leather, amber and vanilla, but is packed with aromatics with ginger, cardamom and coriander.

Bethan Morgan
Bethan Morgan
Home Editor

Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and more.

In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!

