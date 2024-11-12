Watch out Ooni – Tefal teams up with Jamie Oliver on a new gas-powered pizza oven

QUICK SUMMARY Tefal has collaborated with Jamie Oliver on a new pizza oven. The Jamie Oliver by Tefal Pizza Oven is a portable gas model with a rotating stone that spins pizzas round for evenly crisp crusts. The Jamie Oliver by Tefal Pizza Oven is expected to launch in November 2024.

Tefal has just announced its latest collaboration with celebrity chef and restaurateur, Jamie Oliver. The newest product from the Tefal x Jamie Oliver range is a new pizza oven that might be the perfect Ooni dupe, thanks to its compact design and rotating stone.

Jamie Oliver and Tefal have worked closely together for over 20 years, with the chef designing his own cookware collection with the brand. The Jamie Oliver by Tefal collection features stainless steel pots and pans, knives and bakeware kits, but now, the two are teaming up to create a new pizza oven.

The Jamie Oliver by Tefal Pizza Oven has a classic design that many of the best pizza ovens have adopted and has Tefal and Jamie Oliver branding located at the top of the pizza oven’s mouth. It has very similar looks to Ooni, specifically its gas model, the Ooni Volt 12 , so if you’ve been looking for an Ooni dupe, the Jamie Oliver by Tefal Pizza Oven could be a good option.

News surrounding the new Jamie Oliver by Tefal Pizza Oven has been extremely slow but we’ve gotten a first peek of the pizza oven in action via Sam Nixon on Instagram . In the video, Nixon shows off the Jamie Oliver by Tefal Pizza Oven, which looks similar to Tefal’s Pizza Pronto Outdoor Gas Pizza Oven which is currently only available on the Tefal Australia website .

The most exciting feature of the Jamie Oliver by Tefal Pizza Oven is its rotating stone. Many pizza ovens have this feature, like the 5-star Witt Etna Rotante , and it makes a huge difference to the quality of your pizzas.

The rotating stone in the Jamie Oliver by Tefal Pizza Oven can be controlled via the control knobs on the size. All you have to do is twist the knob and the rotating stone will start up, and judging by Nixon’s video, the stone has a quick pace on it. Not only does this mean you don’t have to manually turn your pizza but it also offers a more even cook and crispier crusts.

The Jamie Oliver by Tefal Pizza Oven is a gas model, and its small size means it can easily sit on any surface compactly. It comes with a gas connector, as well as a pizza peel so you can easily insert and remove your pizza from the inside of the Jamie Oliver by Tefal Pizza Oven.

