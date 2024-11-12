Watch out Ooni – Tefal teams up with Jamie Oliver on a new gas-powered pizza oven

QUICK SUMMARY
Tefal has collaborated with Jamie Oliver on a new pizza oven. The Jamie Oliver by Tefal Pizza Oven is a portable gas model with a rotating stone that spins pizzas round for evenly crisp crusts.
The Jamie Oliver by Tefal Pizza Oven is expected to launch in November 2024.
Tefal has just announced its latest collaboration with celebrity chef and restaurateur, Jamie Oliver. The newest product from the Tefal x Jamie Oliver range is a new pizza oven that might be the perfect Ooni dupe, thanks to its compact design and rotating stone.
Jamie Oliver and Tefal have worked closely together for over 20 years, with the chef designing his own cookware collection with the brand. The Jamie Oliver by Tefal collection features stainless steel pots and pans, knives and bakeware kits, but now, the two are teaming up to create a new pizza oven.
The Jamie Oliver by Tefal Pizza Oven has a classic design that many of the best pizza ovens have adopted and has Tefal and Jamie Oliver branding located at the top of the pizza oven’s mouth. It has very similar looks to Ooni, specifically its gas model, the Ooni Volt 12, so if you’ve been looking for an Ooni dupe, the Jamie Oliver by Tefal Pizza Oven could be a good option.
News surrounding the new Jamie Oliver by Tefal Pizza Oven has been extremely slow but we’ve gotten a first peek of the pizza oven in action via Sam Nixon on Instagram. In the video, Nixon shows off the Jamie Oliver by Tefal Pizza Oven, which looks similar to Tefal’s Pizza Pronto Outdoor Gas Pizza Oven which is currently only available on the Tefal Australia website.
A post shared by Sam Nixon (@samnixon18)
A photo posted by on
The most exciting feature of the Jamie Oliver by Tefal Pizza Oven is its rotating stone. Many pizza ovens have this feature, like the 5-star Witt Etna Rotante, and it makes a huge difference to the quality of your pizzas.
The rotating stone in the Jamie Oliver by Tefal Pizza Oven can be controlled via the control knobs on the size. All you have to do is twist the knob and the rotating stone will start up, and judging by Nixon’s video, the stone has a quick pace on it. Not only does this mean you don’t have to manually turn your pizza but it also offers a more even cook and crispier crusts.
The Jamie Oliver by Tefal Pizza Oven is a gas model, and its small size means it can easily sit on any surface compactly. It comes with a gas connector, as well as a pizza peel so you can easily insert and remove your pizza from the inside of the Jamie Oliver by Tefal Pizza Oven.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
In terms of availability, the Jamie Oliver by Tefal Pizza Oven is expected to launch in November 2024. Pricing hasn’t been confirmed but judging on the price of the Pizza Pronto which retails for $699.95 AUD, I imagine the Jamie Oliver by Tefal Pizza Oven will be around the same price in the UK.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
-
-
Vacheron Constantin just launched its new Les Cabinotiers watches and they are out of this world
These are some of the most artistically brilliant watches you'll ever see
By Sam Cross Published
-
Kindle Scribe getting a major upgrade to bring it up to Scribe 2 standards
The Scribe 2 skills will also benefit the original Kindle Scribe
By Chris Hall Published
-
9 Great British Bake Off appliances you need in your kitchen
Become Star Baker in your own kitchen with these Great British Bake Off appliances
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Blueair Blue Mini Max review: a compact powerhouse for clean air
The Blueair Blue Mini Max offers surprisingly good performance for an air purifier with such small dimensions
By Rob Clymo Published
-
Forget ovens – this supersized air fryer has a 30-litre capacity and transparent double doors
Midea’s new air fryer oven can replace almost every appliance in your kitchen
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
MeacoDry Arete Two 12L Dehumidifier / Air Purifier review: a stellar all-in-one solution for cleaner, drier air
The MeacoDry Arete Two 12L Dehumidifier/Air Purifier provides efficient moisture control with near-silent performance
By Derek Adams Published
-
Did I leave the stove on?! This smart knob lets you turn off the burners remotely
Ome launches the Smart Knob 2.0 – and it could help prevent kitchen fires
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Nutribullet takes on Ninja with its latest portable blender – and its best design yet
Nutribullet expands its blender line-up with new Flip blender
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Nutribullet’s Pro+ blender makes delicious smoothies – and it’s at its lowest price for Prime Day
Get 42% off the Nutribullet Pro+ in Amazon’s October Prime Day sale
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
My favourite Instant Pot multi-cooker is now under $100 in this Prime Day deal
Get 41% off the Instant Pot Pro in the Prime Big Deal Days sale
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published