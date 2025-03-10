Tower’s new cookware collaboration features its first-ever multi-cooker – and I want it all
Any cooking essential you need, Tower’s new collaboration has it
QUICK SUMMARY
Tower has partnered with Good Food on a full cooking collection, featuring air fryers, multi-cookers, utensil kits and more.
Prices on the Tower x Good Food range start at £24.99.
Tower has collaborated with Good Food on a new cooking collection. The Tower x Good Food range features small appliances, food storage and preparation tools and other cookware, and they’ve been rigorously tried and tested to offer Tower customers the highest quality of appliances.
Good Food, previously called BBC Good Food, has tested and reviewed kitchen equipment for over 35 years, and now it’s partnering with Tower on a full range of cooking products. Each product within the new cookware range also comes with Good Food’s Tried, Tested and Trusted endorsement which is the same standards ranking as the site’s product reviews.
The Tower x Good Food collection is pretty extensive. It features air fryers, slow cookers, multi-cookers, soup makers, utensil kits, saucepan sets, scales, juicers, and much more – essentially anything you can think of for your kitchen is included in the new range.
The main standouts from the series include an asymmetrical air fryer and Tower’s first-ever multi-cooker – so let’s take a look at them! The Tower Good Food Duo 10-litre Oven and Air Fryer (£139.99) is one of the air fryers included in the collection, the second being a 12-litre size with dual baskets. But the 10-litre model is the most impressive as it has an asymmetric design.
The Tower Good Food Duo 10-litre Oven and Air Fryer is split into two chambers. The first is a 5.5-litre ocean chamber while the second is a 4.5-litre basket. Both baskets can be used independently or simultaneously, and the two drawers have slightly different designs, including different handles and viewing windows.
Like with most Tower air fryers, the Tower Good Food Duo 10-litre Oven and Air Fryer uses Vortx technology to air fry food, and it has match and sync functionality so cooking finishes at the same time.
Next up is the Tower Good Food 12-in-1 Multi-Cooker (£119.99). While Tower has an extensive line of slow cookers, the Tower Good Food 12-in-1 Multi-Cooker seems to be the first multi-cooker that Tower has developed judging by the website. It has 12 pre-programmed cooking options, including slow, sear, braise, rice and more.
The Tower x Good Food collection is available to buy now with prices starting from £24.99.
