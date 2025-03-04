Smeg debuts its first electric barbecue grill – but you might not get it
Smeg’s 2025 large appliance collection includes barbecues and laundry solutions
QUICK SUMMARY
Smeg has unveiled a full large appliance collection for the US market. Debuting at KBIS last week, the new range showcased built-in electric barbecue grills, new fridges and cooking ranges, and an entire laundry collection.
Smeg has announced plans to expand its large appliance collection for the US market. As showcased at the Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS) in Las Vegas, Smeg’s upcoming launches include built-in electric barbecue grills, fridge freezers, dishwashers, cooking ranges and new laundry solutions.
Since its launch in 1948, Smeg has been well known for its Italian, retro-inspired designs. While the brand does specialise in large appliances, Smeg has become better known for its range of small appliances over the years. But this year, Smeg is coming back in a big way with a full suite of 2025 cooking, cooling and cleaning appliances.
Included in Smeg’s new 2025 range is its first ever barbecue launch. The Smeg Built-in Electric BBQ Grill is the brand’s first time expanding into outdoor cooking, although the new barbecue can be installed both indoors and outdoors.
Crafted from stainless steel, the Smeg Built-in Electric BBQ Grill comes in 24-inch, 36-inch and 48-inch sizes to fit a variety of kitchens. While it doesn’t come in any bright or pastel colours just yet, as that’s a signature look from Smeg, I hope to see a bright red barbecue in the future!
The 36 and 48-inch models of the Smeg Built-in Electric BBQ Grill feature two grills and a griddle, so you can use them to grill, sear and cook multiple meals simultaneously. All sizes of the barbecue have independent zone controls for even heat management and distribution, and as it's powered by electricity, there’s no open flame and less smoke.
Alongside the new barbecue, Smeg also announced the expansion of its induction and gas ranges, including new colours and bigger sizes. Smeg now offers 48-inch dual fuel ovens with six dual-stacked brass burners, a teppanyaki-style griddle plate and huge storage compartments.
At KBIS, Smeg also announced new additions to its built-in and freestanding fridge freezers, and new dishwashers. Another first for the brand, Smeg introduced a new laundry collection, featuring a 24-inch washer and dryer set. This is one of the first times that Smeg has branched out from cooking appliances, showing that the brand is trying to offer additional kitchen solutions outside of food preparation.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
The new 2025 products from Smeg don’t have a release date or pricing information just yet. All the news I’ve seen regarding the new line-up is US-focused so it’s unclear whether UK and European customers will be able to buy these products when they launch – but here’s to hoping!
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
The first lossless Wi-Fi buds are here, but there's a catch
4.2Mbps streaming promises sensational sound, but only for a select few at present
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
New Breitling Navitimer offers a perpetual calendar movement for less
This watch boldly goes – and keeps going and going and going...
By Sam Cross Published
-
Cuisinart’s new barbecue is a grill, griddle and pizza oven in one – but it’s the price you’ll love
Cuisinart debuts two new grills and they’re incredible value for money
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Ninja announces the FlexFlame – its first-ever propane grill with five cooking functions
Ninja’s latest barbecue is a grill, smoker, griddle, roaster and pizza maker in one
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Kamado Joe supersizes the Konnected Joe with huge 24-inch grilling space
Kamado Joe’s new charcoal barbecue is bigger, better – and more expensive – than ever
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Smeg TSF01 toaster review: a little luxury that makes everyday toasting that much better
First it was the kettle...now it's toaster time
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Smeg revives retro charm with brand new kettle – and it's a lot bigger than before
You'll be feeling nostalgic in no time
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Smeg KLF03 kettle review: a retro classic that will never age
A properly premium way to make a cuppa
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Are smart fridges worth buying?
We take a look at the best smart fridges from Smeg, LG, Samsung, and others and if they make your domestic life better
By Max Slater-Robins Published
-
This griddle and air fryer combo is the outdoor appliance I never knew I needed
Blackstone finally arrives in the UK with new Griddle Airfryer Combo
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published