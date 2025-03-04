Smeg debuts its first electric barbecue grill – but you might not get it

QUICK SUMMARY Smeg has unveiled a full large appliance collection for the US market. Debuting at KBIS last week, the new range showcased built-in electric barbecue grills, new fridges and cooking ranges, and an entire laundry collection.

Smeg has announced plans to expand its large appliance collection for the US market. As showcased at the Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS) in Las Vegas, Smeg’s upcoming launches include built-in electric barbecue grills, fridge freezers, dishwashers, cooking ranges and new laundry solutions.

Since its launch in 1948, Smeg has been well known for its Italian, retro-inspired designs. While the brand does specialise in large appliances, Smeg has become better known for its range of small appliances over the years. But this year, Smeg is coming back in a big way with a full suite of 2025 cooking, cooling and cleaning appliances.

Included in Smeg’s new 2025 range is its first ever barbecue launch. The Smeg Built-in Electric BBQ Grill is the brand’s first time expanding into outdoor cooking, although the new barbecue can be installed both indoors and outdoors.

Crafted from stainless steel, the Smeg Built-in Electric BBQ Grill comes in 24-inch, 36-inch and 48-inch sizes to fit a variety of kitchens. While it doesn’t come in any bright or pastel colours just yet, as that’s a signature look from Smeg, I hope to see a bright red barbecue in the future!

The 36 and 48-inch models of the Smeg Built-in Electric BBQ Grill feature two grills and a griddle, so you can use them to grill, sear and cook multiple meals simultaneously. All sizes of the barbecue have independent zone controls for even heat management and distribution, and as it's powered by electricity, there’s no open flame and less smoke.

Alongside the new barbecue, Smeg also announced the expansion of its induction and gas ranges, including new colours and bigger sizes. Smeg now offers 48-inch dual fuel ovens with six dual-stacked brass burners, a teppanyaki-style griddle plate and huge storage compartments.

At KBIS, Smeg also announced new additions to its built-in and freestanding fridge freezers , and new dishwashers. Another first for the brand, Smeg introduced a new laundry collection, featuring a 24-inch washer and dryer set. This is one of the first times that Smeg has branched out from cooking appliances, showing that the brand is trying to offer additional kitchen solutions outside of food preparation.

The new 2025 products from Smeg don’t have a release date or pricing information just yet. All the news I’ve seen regarding the new line-up is US-focused so it’s unclear whether UK and European customers will be able to buy these products when they launch – but here’s to hoping!