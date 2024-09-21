Smart kettles are taking over the kitchen – here’s why you need one

The kitchen is the latest room in the home to receive huge smart updates and integrations. But one appliance that I didn’t expect to see get the smart treatment is the best kettle .

Smart kettles are really having a moment right now, and despite there not being a huge amount of options on the market, they’re becoming less of a fad and more of a must-have appliance. While a smart kettle might seem silly to some, they might make more sense than you realise, especially with the cost of living price hikes.

So, what is a smart kettle? Is it more gimmick than necessity? And can they actually help you save money? Here’s everything you need to know about smart kettles and three reasons why you need one in your kitchen.

What is a smart kettle?

A smart kettle acts in the same way as a normal kettle, although it has added features and technology that can make the brewing process quicker, easier and more customisable. Smart kettles typically come equipped with temperature sensors, automatic shut-off modes and keep warm functions, and app and Wi-Fi connectivity, but it’ll depend on which brand or model you choose.

While they’re not smart enough to fill themselves up with water – at least not yet, anyway! – the main smart feature to look out for is remote and voice control. With a Wi-Fi connection and mobile app compatibility, you can remotely control your kettle using your smartphone or via voice assistant like Alexa – the Swan Alexa Smart Kettle is the perfect example of this.

Smart kettles may also have different displays than a traditional kettle, including LED or digital displays that can show off the temperature and be adjusted by touch rather than pushing a button. But regardless of these features, many kettles on the market today look different from the traditional model from decades ago.

More and more kettles are becoming more customisable – whether it’s from smart features or a redesign – so rather than just flicking a switch, you can adjust the temperature accordingly. For example, the KitchenAid Variable Temperature Kettle has a sliding temperature gauge which varies from 50°C - 100°C.

(Image credit: Haier)

3 reasons why you need a smart kettle

1. Temperature customisation and longevity

With the use of temperature sensors and programmable boiling, smart kettles can boil water at specific times and temperatures, while maintaining that temperature for prolonged periods of time. For example, the Haier I-Master Series 7 kettle only needed to be boiled once and can stay at the same temperature for 12 hours. Not only does this give you hot water on demand, but it can help you save money as you’re not constantly using energy to boil your kettle multiple times a day.

Being able to customise or program the temperature of each beverage is also invaluable. While you might wonder why this is necessary, certain hot drinks shouldn’t be made with 100°C water as it can burn and scald your drink and not bring out the full flavour. By selecting a different heat for teas and coffees, you get the best taste for each drink, and with an app integration, you can save these details for future use.

2. Scheduling your brews

Most accompanying apps allow you to schedule a time when you want your kettle to boil. With an Alexa-enabled smart kettle, you can use your smartphone and the Alexa app to boil your kettle remotely while you shower, and once you’re dressed, you can head downstairs and have boiling water ready for your morning cuppa. Of course, you’ll need to fill your kettle up the night before, but this can make your morning routine run much smoother.

3. Intuitive designs

As mentioned above, smart kettles have LED, touchscreen or digital displays, so you can easily adjust the temperatures in the app or by touching the outside of the kettle. If you prefer simplicity with your kitchen appliances, this might be a bit overkill for you, and is why some people find smart kettles a little gimmicky, but this type of design and display is both practical and stylish.