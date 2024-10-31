Sharp’s new microwave is an air fryer, grill and oven in one – and it’s absolutely huge

QUICK SUMMARY Sharp has launched its 4-in-1 microwave oven that acts as a microwave, air fryer, grill and oven in one. The Sharp Airfry Microwave Oven MA262 is available for £209.

Home electronics manufacturer, Sharp has just launched its first ever 4-in-1 microwave – and it could replace most of the cooking appliances in your kitchen. The Sharp Airfry Microwave Oven MA262 has four functions and a huge 26-litre capacity, perfect for batch cooking and family meals.

It’s safe to say that the best air fryers have well and truly taken over the kitchen. Aside from the single and dual basket options that you can find on the market, more brands are introducing air fryer features to their existing products, including ovens, microwaves and even barbecues.

A perfect example of this is Sharp’s new microwave oven. The 4-in-1 appliance comes with air frying, grilling and convection oven technology alongside its microwave power, to offer a more health-conscious combi-cooking experience.

On the outside, the Sharp Airfry Microwave Oven MA262 looks like a traditional microwave, and it’s heavily designed as one. But to use its other four functions, the Sharp Airfry Microwave Oven MA262 comes with accessories, including a turntable, baking tray and air fryer basket so you can turn it into a different appliance just by swapping out the inserts.

The microwave option of the Sharp Airfry Microwave Oven MA262 has 11 power settings, and a turntable that evenly circulates temperature to reheat and defrost food. For its air fryer capabilities, the Sharp Airfry Microwave Oven MA262 uses Truefry technology to create a more authentic air frying experience.

Where other microwave ovens tend to offer simulated frying rather than conventional air frying, the Sharp Airfry Microwave Oven MA262 is equipped with a top-side fan and heating system that better circulates the heat to create crispy and tasty food. It even has an integrated grill inside and it has a convection function so it works like a traditional oven.

As energy bills continue to rise and appliances get more expensive, gadgets like the Sharp Airfry Microwave Oven MA262 are becoming more popular as they offer multiple cooking methods in just one device. The Sharp Airfry Microwave Oven MA262 can easily replace your microwave, air fryer, grill and oven, and it won’t break the bank, either.

