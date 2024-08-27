Salter’s new Kuro Actifusion Blender could give the Ninja Blast a run for its money

QUICK SUMMARY Salter has launched its new Kuro Actifusion Blender that rivals the likes of Ninja and Nutribullet but with a cheap price tag. The Salter Kuro Actifusion Blender has easy one-touch operation and is best used for smoothies and protein shakes. The Salter Kuro Actifusion Blender is available to buy now for £34.99.

Small kitchen appliances brand, Salter has just added to its blender collection with the new Salter Kuro Actifusion Blender. Its latest blender is best used for smoothies and protein shakes, and has an easy one-touch operation, similar to that of Ninja and Nutribullet – but cheaper.

Having been around since 1760, Salter has often flown under the radar due to bigger names like Ninja coming to the forefront. But Salter’s extensive range of small appliances – including the best blenders and the best air fryers – are must-haves for your kitchen, as they offer high quality construction and performance in an affordable price bracket.

Case in point: Salter’s latest blender is versatile, compact and comes with plenty of accessories – and is under £40. The new Salter Kuro Actifusion Blender has a 400 - 600ml capacity and an impressive power unit and stainless steel blades that easily blends up fruits, vegetables and powders to make delicious smoothies, juices, milkshakes, salad dressings, dips and protein drinks.

While the Salter Kuro Actifusion Blender requires a mains power socket, it’s definitely taken inspiration from the Ninja Blast , a portable blender that can make drinks while you’re on the go. Both blenders have a similar-looking design and one-touch operation, so all you need to do is click the button on the front of the power unit, and the Salter Kuro Actifusion Blender is good to go.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Despite not being able to take the main power unit with you like the Ninja Blast, the Salter Kuro Actifusion Blender comes with two 600ml and two 400ml sports bottles and leak-proof lids. Perfect for those with busy families, you can make four drinks in total for you and your family to take with you to work, school or the gym.

Arguably, the best part of the Salter Kuro Actifusion Blender is its price. While Ninja and Nutribullet blenders aren’t the most expensive blenders you can buy today, they sit at around £50+. But if you don’t want to spend £50 or more on a blender, the Salter Kuro Actifusion Blender is available to buy now for £34.99 at Salter and select retailers like Amazon .