Pro Breeze upgrades its popular hybrid fan with smart controls – here’s why it’s better than before

QUICK SUMMARY Pro Breeze has launched an updated version of its bestselling AirFlo Hybrid Pedestal Fan. Priced at £109.99, the Pro Breeze AirFlo 43” Smart Hybrid Pedestal Fan now has smart app controls for remote use, and more speeds and timer options.

Pro Breeze has introduced an upgraded version of its popular hybrid fan , and I think its newer version might be better than the original. The new Pro Breeze AirFlo 43” Smart Hybrid Pedestal Fan keeps many of its predecessor’s signature features, but now comes with smart connectivity for more control than before.

Pro Breeze launched its first AirFlo 43” fan this time last year, and now just in time for pollen season, its latest model is here. With a similar design to the original, the Pro Breeze AirFlo 43” Smart Hybrid Pedestal Fan is a multi-functional air circulator that expands from a desk fan to a pedestal fan and back again.

In both pedestal or desk fan forms, the Pro Breeze AirFlo 43” Smart Hybrid Pedestal Fan is extremely powerful, and uses a five-blade vortex system to spread cool air around the room. It has 100° horizontal and 130° vertical oscillation, and has a built-in air filter to keep the air in your home fresh and allergen-free.

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The main change from the non-smart to the smart version is the Pro Breeze AirFlo 43” Smart Hybrid Pedestal Fan now has Wi-Fi connectivity and app control. Previously, you could only control the fan with its remote control or via the display on the main body of the device.

(Image credit: Pro Breeze)

Now, the Pro Breeze AirFlo 43” Smart Hybrid Pedestal Fan connects to the Pro Breeze app so you can monitor and adjust your fan remotely. This includes tweaking its oscillation settings and fan modes, and it gives you better control over its timers.

The Pro Breeze AirFlo 43” Smart Hybrid Pedestal Fan has also been engineered to make almost no noise when in operation. Pro Breeze states that it’s up to 87% quieter than a dishwasher, making it handy for nighttime use.

Speaking of bedtime, the Pro Breeze AirFlo 43” Smart Hybrid Pedestal Fan still has its aroma pod where you can add essential oils to the head so the fan spreads it around the room. Not only does this leave a refreshing scent, but if you pick a relaxing essential oil, you can fall asleep comfortably while enjoying the cooling effects of the fan.

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