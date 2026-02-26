Want to switch to an induction hob? Try these 3 portable induction hobs first

Thinking about switching to an induction hob ? Before you take the plunge and call in a handyman, consider trying a portable induction hob first to decide if this method of cooking is right for you.

There are many benefits to an induction hob – it’s quick to heat up, more energy-efficient than gas , and generates consistent heat that cooks food more evenly and efficiently. I love my induction hob and once I got over the initial annoyance of replacing all my pans with induction-friendly ones, I can’t see myself going back to a gas or electric model.

But the installation can be long and expensive. The main reason it can take a while is because induction hobs need precise sizing to fit into your countertop. There’s also the power connection you’ll need to contend with, and you’ll need proper ventilation to avoid smoke and overheating, so you may have to install a new extractor fan or hood, too.

All that being said, an induction hob is a worthwhile investment in my opinion. But if you’re new to induction-style cooking, I’d recommend trying a portable induction hob first before you jump into an expensive installation process – and these are my top three picks.

T3's Top 3 Portable Induction Hobs

1. Tefal Everyday Induction Hob

(Image credit: Tefal)

Best overall

The Tefal Everyday Induction Hob is the best portable induction hob you can buy, due to its ease-of-use, style and price. It may look small, but it’s suitable for induction-friendly pots and pans that measure 12cm - 25cm, and can easily be packed away when you’re done cooking on it.

The design of the Tefal Everyday Induction Hob is simple and features a black, durable ceramic plate. It’s scratch and heat proof, and has an LED control panel that allows you to choose from six pre-sets and customise the integrated timer. The Tefal Everyday Induction Hob also has power levels up to 2100W so it can simmer, boil and fry – and at £84.99, it’s a steal.

2. Smeg Collezione Single Zone Portable Induction Hob

(Image credit: Smeg)

Best single zone

If you want something more high-end, the Smeg Collezione Single Zone Portable Induction Hob fits the bill, and is my pick for the best single zone portable induction hob you can buy. It comes with Smeg’s classic design features, including its bold logo lettering and steel accents.

The Smeg Collezione Single Zone Portable Induction Hob launched back in 2024 and has remained popular since then. This is mainly due to its nine power levels, touch controls and expert temperature control. It even has an external probe to check temperature, and comes with fry and barbecue programmes. At £349.95, it will cost you, though.

3. IKEA TILLREDA Portable Induction Hob

(Image credit: IKEA)

Best two zone

Portable induction hobs don’t just stop at single zone cooking – the IKEA TILLREDA Portable Induction Hob is a two-zone model that has different sized zones with different power wattage so you can use multiple size pots and pans on it. It’s not too big either, and can comfortably fit in smaller kitchens.

The IKEA TILLREDA Portable Induction Hob has 158mm and 180mm hobs that have 1500W and 2000W of power. There are nine cooking levels available, and its touch control panel is easy to use and heats up quickly. As expected with IKEA, the IKEA TILLREDA Portable Induction Hob is budget-friendly with a price of £80.