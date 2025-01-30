Ooni quietly announces its first ever stand mixer to make the perfect pizza dough

QUICK SUMMARY Ooni has announced the Halo Pro Spiral Dough Mixer, its first ever stand mixer that makes perfect pizza dough. The Ooni Halo Pro Spiral Dough Mixer is expected to launch in April 2025, but it’ll set you back £699 / $799.

Ooni has quietly announced the launch of its first ever stand mixer. The new Ooni Halo Pro Spiral Dough Mixer is designed to make perfect pizza dough with its unique accessories and construction – although it will definitely cost you.

When it comes to the best stand mixers , the main brands that come to mind are typically KitchenAid or Kenwood. But now, Ooni is disrupting the party with its very own stand mixer that goes hand in hand with its five-star range of pizza ovens .

While Ooni does sell ready-made dough boxes, it’s better and more cost-effective when you make the dough yourself, and that’s where the Ooni Halo Pro Spiral Dough Mixer comes in. The stand mixer uses spiral mixing technology and a unique combination of accessories to combine and knead your dough for the best pizzas.

The Ooni Halo Pro Spiral Dough Mixer has a dual kneading action that uses a spiral dough hook and a removable breaker bar together to mix and knead the dough. This action creates stronger and longer gluten strands which is better for pizza doughs and improves its proving performance.

Looking at the Ooni Halo Pro Spiral Dough Mixer, it might be the best looking stand mixer I’ve ever seen. It has a stainless steel spin bowl that’s the same colour of the outer shell, so it looks more cohesive and stylish. It does look a little chunky, although this is somewhat expected with stand mixer models.

Ooni Halo Pro Spiral Mixer | A revolution in mixing - YouTube Watch On

Rather than fiddly buttons or levers, the Ooni Halo Pro Spiral Dough Mixer has a digital interface and aluminium dial located at the top of the mixer. The controls are easy to use, and offer a timer and 58 levels of RPM control. The entire design is sophisticated and paired back for simplicity and less faff in the kitchen.

Of course, you don’t just have to use the Ooni Halo Pro Spiral Dough Mixer for mixing dough – although this is what it’ll be best for. It also comes with a beater and whisk accessories to make cakes and other meals.

I always use a stand mixer to make my pizza dough, so I can’t wait to get my hands on the new Ooni Halo Pro Spiral Dough Mixer. As the stand mixer has been quietly announced, it’s not yet available but you can join a waiting list to be the first to know when it officially launches.

The Ooni website states that the Ooni Halo Pro Spiral Dough Mixer will be on sale in April 2025, and will cost £699 / $799 for both the charcoal grey and polar white colourways. As a new product type from Ooni, it’s not entirely surprising that the Halo Pro Spiral Dough Mixer is expensive, although it’s more pricey than a KitchenAid model which is quite surprising – I still want it though!