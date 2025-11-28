My favourite condensation-busting cleaning gadget is half price on Amazon right now
If you have to buy one thing this Black Friday, let it be this
Now that the winter temperatures have fully arrived, two things become increasingly inevitable. First, anyone living in an older or single-glazed home is going to be dealing with the daily battle of condensation streaming down the windows. Second, with festive hosting in full swing, there’s almost guaranteed to be the odd drink spilled somewhere in the house.
However, instead of grabbing a stack of towels or wasting half a roll of kitchen paper, get yourself a gadget that actually sucks up the mess – quite literally. The Karcher Window Vac WV 2 is designed to blitz both condensation and liquid spills in seconds, and it's now down to one of the lowest prices we’ve seen so far.
Now 48% off, buy the Kärcher Window Vac WV 2 before it disappears. Your windows (and carpets) will thank you for it!
The WV 2 comes with everything you need to make your windows gleam, including a narrow suction nozzle, spray bottle, microfibre cleaning head, and charger for its rechargeable lithium-ion battery. You get up to 35 minutes of cleaning time on a single charge, which is more than enough to clear condensation from the whole house (unless you live in a greenhouse… in which case, good luck).
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Lizzie is T3's Home Living Staff Writer, covering the latest in style, wellness and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.