My favourite condensation-busting cleaning gadget is half price on Amazon right now

Now that the winter temperatures have fully arrived, two things become increasingly inevitable. First, anyone living in an older or single-glazed home is going to be dealing with the daily battle of condensation streaming down the windows. Second, with festive hosting in full swing, there’s almost guaranteed to be the odd drink spilled somewhere in the house.

However, instead of grabbing a stack of towels or wasting half a roll of kitchen paper, get yourself a gadget that actually sucks up the mess – quite literally. The Karcher Window Vac WV 2 is designed to blitz both condensation and liquid spills in seconds, and it's now down to one of the lowest prices we’ve seen so far.

The WV 2 comes with everything you need to make your windows gleam, including a narrow suction nozzle, spray bottle, microfibre cleaning head, and charger for its rechargeable lithium-ion battery. You get up to 35 minutes of cleaning time on a single charge, which is more than enough to clear condensation from the whole house (unless you live in a greenhouse… in which case, good luck).