Miele’s new induction hobs have solved my one major problem with induction cooking

QUICK SUMMARY Miele has announced its new KM 8000 induction range, available in three sizes and finishes. Expected to launch in May 2026, the new Miele KM 8000 induction hobs have full-surface coverage to offer consistent cooking on every inch of the hob.

Miele has just announced its new induction hob range, and if I didn’t already have one at home, I think Miele’s next generation KM 8000 induction hobs could convince me to make the switch. Available in three sizes, the new range has upgraded surface coverage so you can use every inch of the hob to cook your meals.

When I moved into my house a couple of years ago, I was initially sceptical about my new induction hob , mainly because I had to give away most of my pots and pans because they weren’t compatible with it. But I quickly got on board due to the speed and convenience of the technology, and now I can’t imagine cooking without one.

One slight downside I have with my induction hob is its coverage. Its zones are clear and distinct but quite small, so I find I have to use certain pans in specific zones to get the right amount of coverage for its size. So, the Miele KM 8000 induction hobs definitely have me intrigued as they have new and improved expansive cooking surfaces which seems to solve my one major problem with induction-style cooking.

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Available in 60cm, 80cm and 90cm sizes, the Miele KM 8000 induction hobs have full-surface induction. With this technology, you can place your pots and pans almost anywhere on the surface of the induction hob, and its smart pan detection will automatically recognise the size and position of your cookware.

(Image credit: Miele)

Alongside the smart detection, the Miele KM 8000 induction hobs can adjust the heat and power level as and when a pot or pan moves across the surface. The hobs have large PowerFlex zones so you can use up to six pans at a time of varying sizes, including larger pots and griddles.

Miele has also upgraded its KM 8000 induction hob range with new MultiSlide controls. Each zone has its own slider controls and display to show off timers and power levels.

The new Miele KM 8000 induction hobs are expected to launch in May 2026 in three finishes – black glass ceramic, high gloss and matte finish. Prices range from £1,299 - £4,299.