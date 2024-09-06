Meaco’s new humidifier uses first-of-its-kind technology to prevent bacteria in the home

QUICK SUMMARY
Meaco has debuted its new fans and dehumidifiers range at IFA Berlin 2024.
Alongside expanding the Arete and Sefte collections, Meaco has introduced the Armin humidifier with first-of-its-kind Silvertex technology that prevents bacteria from growing in the home.
Meaco has just debuted its new fans, dehumidifiers and humidifiers range at IFA 2024. Amongst the new additions to the bestselling Arete and Sefte collections, Meaco has also launched its new Armin humidifier, featuring first-of-its kind Silvertex technology that stops bacteria growth.
IFA Berlin 2024 is currently taking place, with many leading brands showing off their latest product and technology innovations. At the convention, Meaco announced its new line of cooling and air treatment models, adding to its collection of the best fans and the best dehumidifiers.
The most exciting new addition from Meaco is the new Armin humidifier. Based on the Arete and Sefte designs, the Meaco Armin has a dual ducted airflow design and two evaporation pads which ensures pure water enters the air without any germs or nasty extras.
Using Silvertex technology – the first-of-its-kind in Europe – the Meaco Armin works to stop bacteria and microbial growth in the home while ensuring the surrounding air is clean and safe to breathe. The design of the Meaco Armin is sleek, compact and easily blends into the background, and it’s been developed to be ‘whisper quiet’ so you can use it while you sleep without disruptions or excess noise.
Alongside the new Meaco Armin, Meaco has added new models to its Arete and Sefte collections. Starting with Arete, Meaco has expanded its Arete One range with a smaller 6-litre model, and a new Arete Two range, featuring 10, 12, 20 and 25-litres to suit all homes. The Arete models are quieter and more energy-efficient than its predecessors, and feature a new Chase display that shows current and target air levels at a quick glance.
Meaco launched a range of new Sefte products this year, including the Meaco Sefte Air Circulator, and at IFA, the brand announced new fan and air circulator models. The first model introduced is the Meaco Sefte 10” Pro Table. As the name suggests, the fan sits on the table or desk for instant cooling relief. It's also battery-powered, Wi-Fi enabled and compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands.
The second model is the MeacoFan Sefte 10” Pro Pedestal which has a new interchangeable design, thanks to the use of PowerPole technology. The new design allows the fan to adjust between three different heights with the use of height columns for more comfortable and versatile cooling.
As of writing, pricing and availability has yet to be announced but we anticipate products launching towards the end of 2024 to help combat the colder winter weather – see the best type of dehumidifier when it’s cold for more details.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to what strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
