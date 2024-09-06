Meaco’s new humidifier uses first-of-its-kind technology to prevent bacteria in the home

QUICK SUMMARY Meaco has debuted its new fans and dehumidifiers range at IFA Berlin 2024. Alongside expanding the Arete and Sefte collections, Meaco has introduced the Armin humidifier with first-of-its-kind Silvertex technology that prevents bacteria from growing in the home.

IFA Berlin 2024 is currently taking place, with many leading brands showing off their latest product and technology innovations. At the convention, Meaco announced its new line of cooling and air treatment models, adding to its collection of the best fans and the best dehumidifiers .

The most exciting new addition from Meaco is the new Armin humidifier. Based on the Arete and Sefte designs, the Meaco Armin has a dual ducted airflow design and two evaporation pads which ensures pure water enters the air without any germs or nasty extras.

Using Silvertex technology – the first-of-its-kind in Europe – the Meaco Armin works to stop bacteria and microbial growth in the home while ensuring the surrounding air is clean and safe to breathe. The design of the Meaco Armin is sleek, compact and easily blends into the background, and it’s been developed to be ‘whisper quiet’ so you can use it while you sleep without disruptions or excess noise.

(Image credit: Meaco)

Alongside the new Meaco Armin, Meaco has added new models to its Arete and Sefte collections. Starting with Arete, Meaco has expanded its Arete One range with a smaller 6-litre model, and a new Arete Two range, featuring 10, 12, 20 and 25-litres to suit all homes. The Arete models are quieter and more energy-efficient than its predecessors, and feature a new Chase display that shows current and target air levels at a quick glance.

Meaco launched a range of new Sefte products this year, including the Meaco Sefte Air Circulator , and at IFA, the brand announced new fan and air circulator models. The first model introduced is the Meaco Sefte 10” Pro Table. As the name suggests, the fan sits on the table or desk for instant cooling relief. It's also battery-powered, Wi-Fi enabled and compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands.

The second model is the MeacoFan Sefte 10” Pro Pedestal which has a new interchangeable design, thanks to the use of PowerPole technology. The new design allows the fan to adjust between three different heights with the use of height columns for more comfortable and versatile cooling.

