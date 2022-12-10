What's the best dehumidifier when it's cold? Here's some expert advice…

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Buying a dehumidifier makes sense at any time of year, given that they’re so good at getting rid of damp and reducing the chances of mould in your home. However, buying a dehumidifier when it’s cold is even more logical because chances are you’ll be looking to dry clothes around the house too. Not everybody has, or wants a tumble dryer, but the best dehumidifier models on the market can help you get around that.

However, lower temperatures can make getting the damp out of fresh laundry a real challenge, especially if you’re looking to conserve energy in order to keep your electric bills from rocketing. The humble dehumidifier, which isn’t quite as sexy was the latest tumble dryer appliance it has to be said, could turn out to be the next best thing for getting clothes dry. Better still, dehumidifiers are widely recognised as being more efficient to run than a dryer going full tilt.



(Image credit: Meaco)

Buying the best dehumidifier

Leading dehumidifier manufacturer Meaco has issued some great advice on how to get the best from your damp destroyer. The bonus is that many of the same principles can be applied to other brands, which means you don’t have to own a Meaco to get the benefit of these top tips. Nevertheless, it’s hardly surprising that Meaco continues to dominate the dehumidifier market, especially in the UK, as they’ve got a range of machines that suit all types of user.

In fact, according to Meaco’s findings, some dehumidifiers are more suited to colder environments than others. A prime example of that kind of scenario is if you want to use one in a conservatory during the winter. In summertime, many conservatories are like ovens. Conversely, in the depths of winter your conservatory can often become off limits for humans. It is though, the perfect place to dry an airer full of soggy laundry just as long as you pick the right appliance.

A dehumidifier is ideal for laundry spaces (Image credit: Meaco)

The best dehumidifier by temperature

So then, which dehumidifier is going to be best for your needs? Thankfully, Meaco has come up with the following advice, which coming from experts means it’s right on the money in our experience of using these appliances.

Cold rooms less than 10 degrees

A desiccant dehumidifier is recommended in any environment where the room temperature will rarely go above 10°C. This means they are well suited to a cold conservatory or utility room, or perhaps garage, boat or caravan if you own such things.

Getting extra warmth

The air generated by a desiccant dehumidifier is 10 - 12 ° C warmer than room temperature, so in addition this extra heat can be a welcome way to keep a room a little cosier. This isn’t possible with a compressor dehumidifier. Naturally creating this extra warmth has a cost, so it’s recommended weighing up whether this benefit offers you the best value for money for your needs.

Compressor dehumidifier vs desiccant dehumidifier – which is best for you?

(Image credit: Meaco)

What else should I look for when buying a dehumidifier?

Any dehumidifier that’s fast and efficient at lowering levels of damp in your favourite spaces seems like a good idea, but it’s worth considering the specification of the numerous models available before you part with your cash. Generally speaking, the more you spend on the dehumidifier the more moisture it’ll remove from your rooms. Central to this is the power rating, closely followed by checking how many litres of moisture the unit can get rid of.

Naturally, official manufacturer’s figures will often paint a slightly rosier picture of just how much moisture a model can remove, so be prepared to shave a little off those stats when using a unit in real life surroundings. If you just want a basic dehumidifier to remove moisture without much in the way of frills that’s fine.

However, if you’re looking for a slightly smarter dehumidifier then it’s worth shelling out a little more for higher specification features. A good one to look out for is a humidistat, which is a feature that will make your dehumidifier automatically adapt to its surroundings and tweak its performance to match. Other options, such as multiple fan settings or a drying mode, are all down to what you want your unit to do.

Which brand of dehumidifier is best?

If you’re in the UK then one of the instantly recognisable dehumidifier brand names is Meaco. This company has been making them for years and they’ve got models to suit all kinds of requirements, from small compact units through to beefy, high-specification dehumidifiers that can take on higher levels of moisture and condensation.

You’re not just limited to Meaco though because the range of dehumidifiers on the market is reasonably sizeable and seems to be growing. Perhaps this is because more of us are living in smaller spaces, which can often be worse for trapping damp air. So, models from the likes of DeLonghi, Electriq and Ecoair are all worthy of inspection too.

Damp and mould is depressing and can be unhealthy, often causing chest infections, allergies and bringing on asthma in some folk. Drying out your worst offending rooms can give you a real lift if you’ve been plagued by damp smells or, worse still, unsightly and unhealthy blotches of black mould on walls, ceilings and even furniture. So the best dehumidifier might just fix that and deliver a feel-good factor into the bargain.

