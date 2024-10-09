Looking for a dehumidifier before winter? This best-seller is £80 off in the Prime Day sale

As winter approaches, I highly recommend taking advantage of Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale to prepare your home before the frost sets in. You could opt for a new smart thermostat or even a multi-cooker, but the one thing I'd suggest is investing in one of the best dehumidifiers.

Whilst there are many ways to combat moisture during the winter, using a dehumidifier remains one of the most effective solutions. They're great at reducing moisture levels in the air and preventing mould growth, especially if your home is prone to serious damp and mould.

After a quick browse, I've realised that one of my favourite dehumidifiers has had a huge £80 price cut in the Prime Day sale. The Duux Bora Smart Dehumidifier can collect up to 20 litres per day in areas up to 40m², making it one of the better options available on the market today.

Take a look at this impressive deal:

Duux Bora Smart Dehumidifier: was £299.99, now £219.99 at Amazon (save £80)

The Duux Bora Smart Dehumidifier is one the best dehumidifiers you can buy today. It has a high capacity, accompanying app and can be easily transported – all of the reasons why it achieved four starts in its full review.

Apart from its impressive moisture extraction, I loved the Bora's modern design and smart connectivity features. It also operates quietly and offers multiple modes for various needs, including laundry drying and continuous use.

Though slightly bulky, it effectively reduces humidity levels in large spaces, making it ideal for damp homes in the lead up to winter.

