Dyson upgrades its Purifier Cool air purifier with better filtration and airflow
Hay fever sufferers will appreciate this new Dyson air purifier upgrade
QUICK SUMMARY
Dyson has upgraded its most accessible air purifier to help cater to hay fever season.
The new Dyson Purifier Cool PC1 (TP11) automatically captures pollutants, including pollen and dust mites to improve the air quality in your home.
With hay fever season on the way, Dyson has given its most accessible air purifier, a seriously impressive upgrade. The new Dyson Purifier Cool PC1 (TP11) now has better filtration, projection and airflow than before, and is perfect for those who suffer from allergies.
Allergen season typically starts in March, and as someone who experiences hay fever, I can confidently say that the season has well and truly started – unfortunately. And it seems that it’s not just me who’s been experiencing hay fever symptoms as experts are predicting a severe season for allergens sufferers this year.
With this in mind, Dyson has upgraded its Dyson Purifier Cool Gen1 (TP10) model to the new Dyson Purifier Cool PC1 (TP11). The latest version of its popular air purifier is designed to lessen allergens from the air, as well as provide users with a comfortable bedroom temperature to help improve their sleep.
The new Dyson Purifier Cool PC1 (TP11) automatically captures 99.95% of pollutants, gases, odours, pollen and dust mites. When it traps these particles, it helps to purify the air in your home so it’s more comfortable and hygienic to breathe in and less likely to exacerbate or cause allergy symptoms, like sneezing or dry skin.
While the Dyson Purifier Cool PC1 (TP11) is primarily for air purification, it can also be used as a fan. Most Dyson purifiers can also double as fans or humidifiers – as you can see in our best Dyson fans guide – and the Dyson Purifier Cool PC1 (TP11) is no exception.
With its powerful airflow, the Dyson Purifier Cool PC1 (TP11) can help maintain a good sleep temperature within your bedroom. It has a Sleep Mode so it gives the right amount of cooling and also operates quietly so as not to disturb your sleep. The display of the Dyson Purifier Cool PC1 (TP11) also dims when in Sleep Mode.
The Dyson Purifier Cool PC1 (TP11) is also compatible with the MyDyson app. With app connectivity, users can track the air quality in their home in real-time and view detailed reports, including tips on how to better manage allergens.
The Dyson Purifier Cool PC1 (TP11) is available to buy today at Dyson and in Dyson Demo Stores. Pricing hasn’t been announced but as the previous model of this purifier – the Dyson Purifier Cool Gen1 (TP10) – is priced at £449.99, I imagine the Dyson Purifier Cool PC1 (TP11) could be around the same price.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
