Ninja, Tower, Tefal and more – 7 dual air fryer deals from Amazon’s Spring Deal Days

The Amazon Spring Deal Days sale is live ! I’ve covered the big sales seasons for years now on T3, so I know how to hunt down a bargain – and I’ve found the best deals on dual air fryers that are worth your money.

As the best air fryers have gotten more and more popular, they’ve also gotten bigger and bigger. From the likes of Ninja, Tower, Tefal and more, most of the air fryers you’ll find today are dual zone or dual basket, meaning you can cook even more food in multiple compartments.

Below, I’ve rounded up the best seven dual air fryer deals from the Amazon Spring Deal Days sale – here’s how much you can save and why I recommend them.

Tower T17088 Vortx Air Fryer: was £139.99 now £78 at Amazon The Tower T17088 Vortx Air Fryer is now under £80 for Amazon’s Spring Deal Days. It has two 4.5-litre baskets that can cook for up to eight people at a time. This air fryer also has a Smart Finish function where it’ll finish cooking in both baskets at the same time.

Tefal XXL Dual EasyFry Air Fryer: was £199.99 now £139.99 at Amazon Get 30% off the Tefal XXL Dual EasyFry Air Fryer at Amazon. This 11-litre air fryer has seven pre-set programmes to choose from and it makes up to eight portions at a time. It can also air fry, roast, bake, reheat and dehydrate for ultimate versatility.

Kenwood kHealthy Twin Double Air Fryer: was £149.90 now £75 at Amazon The Kenwood kHealthy Twin Double Air Fryer is now half price in the Amazon Spring Deal Days sale. It has 8-litre capacity, dual baskets and eight pre-set programmes which you can select on its sleek LED touch panel.

Philips Air Fryer 5000 Series: was £249.99 now £169.50 at Amazon Save £80 on the Philips Air Fryer 5000 Series at Amazon. This 9-litre air fryer can cook in 19 different ways, and it uses AirSteam technology to cook your food with steam, making it even healthier.