Ninja, Tower, Tefal and more – 7 dual air fryer deals from Amazon’s Spring Deal Days
Get up to 50% off air fryers from Ninja, Tower, Tefal and more at Amazon
The Amazon Spring Deal Days sale is live! I’ve covered the big sales seasons for years now on T3, so I know how to hunt down a bargain – and I’ve found the best deals on dual air fryers that are worth your money.
As the best air fryers have gotten more and more popular, they’ve also gotten bigger and bigger. From the likes of Ninja, Tower, Tefal and more, most of the air fryers you’ll find today are dual zone or dual basket, meaning you can cook even more food in multiple compartments.
Below, I’ve rounded up the best seven dual air fryer deals from the Amazon Spring Deal Days sale – here’s how much you can save and why I recommend them.
The game-changing Ninja Double Stack XL Air Fryer is now 15% off at Amazon. It has two baskets stacked vertically on top of one another, to save space in your kitchen while offering a huge 9.5-litre combined capacity. Available in black and copper. See our Ninja Double Stack XL Air Fryer review for more information.
The Tower T17088 Vortx Air Fryer is now under £80 for Amazon’s Spring Deal Days. It has two 4.5-litre baskets that can cook for up to eight people at a time. This air fryer also has a Smart Finish function where it’ll finish cooking in both baskets at the same time.
Get 30% off the Tefal XXL Dual EasyFry Air Fryer at Amazon. This 11-litre air fryer has seven pre-set programmes to choose from and it makes up to eight portions at a time. It can also air fry, roast, bake, reheat and dehydrate for ultimate versatility.
If you want the biggest air fryer known to man, then look no further than the Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer. This mammoth air fryer has one huge compartment that can be separated into two, with its handy divider and crisper plates. See our Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer review for all the details.
The Kenwood kHealthy Twin Double Air Fryer is now half price in the Amazon Spring Deal Days sale. It has 8-litre capacity, dual baskets and eight pre-set programmes which you can select on its sleek LED touch panel.
Save £80 on the Philips Air Fryer 5000 Series at Amazon. This 9-litre air fryer can cook in 19 different ways, and it uses AirSteam technology to cook your food with steam, making it even healthier.
Right now at Amazon, the Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone Air Fryer is 25% off. It comes in the exclusive copper and black colourway, and it has a similar design to the FlexDrawer, except it has two permanent baskets. This air fryer also comes with tongs, and is a great addition to your kitchen.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
