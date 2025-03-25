Ninja, Tower, Tefal and more – 7 dual air fryer deals from Amazon’s Spring Deal Days

Get up to 50% off air fryers from Ninja, Tower, Tefal and more at Amazon

Amazon Spring Deal Days air fryer deals
The Amazon Spring Deal Days sale is live! I’ve covered the big sales seasons for years now on T3, so I know how to hunt down a bargain – and I’ve found the best deals on dual air fryers that are worth your money.

As the best air fryers have gotten more and more popular, they’ve also gotten bigger and bigger. From the likes of Ninja, Tower, Tefal and more, most of the air fryers you’ll find today are dual zone or dual basket, meaning you can cook even more food in multiple compartments.

Below, I’ve rounded up the best seven dual air fryer deals from the Amazon Spring Deal Days sale – here’s how much you can save and why I recommend them.

Ninja Double Stack XL Air Fryer
Ninja Double Stack XL Air Fryer: was £269.99 now £229.99 at Amazon

The game-changing Ninja Double Stack XL Air Fryer is now 15% off at Amazon. It has two baskets stacked vertically on top of one another, to save space in your kitchen while offering a huge 9.5-litre combined capacity. Available in black and copper. See our Ninja Double Stack XL Air Fryer review for more information.

Tower T17088 Vortx Air Fryer
Tower T17088 Vortx Air Fryer: was £139.99 now £78 at Amazon

The Tower T17088 Vortx Air Fryer is now under £80 for Amazon’s Spring Deal Days. It has two 4.5-litre baskets that can cook for up to eight people at a time. This air fryer also has a Smart Finish function where it’ll finish cooking in both baskets at the same time.

Tefal XXL Dual EasyFry Air Fryer
Tefal XXL Dual EasyFry Air Fryer: was £199.99 now £139.99 at Amazon

Get 30% off the Tefal XXL Dual EasyFry Air Fryer at Amazon. This 11-litre air fryer has seven pre-set programmes to choose from and it makes up to eight portions at a time. It can also air fry, roast, bake, reheat and dehydrate for ultimate versatility.

Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer Air Fryer
Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer Air Fryer: was £269.99 now £219.99 at Amazon

If you want the biggest air fryer known to man, then look no further than the Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer. This mammoth air fryer has one huge compartment that can be separated into two, with its handy divider and crisper plates. See our Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer review for all the details.

Kenwood kHealthy Twin Double Air Fryer
Kenwood kHealthy Twin Double Air Fryer: was £149.90 now £75 at Amazon

The Kenwood kHealthy Twin Double Air Fryer is now half price in the Amazon Spring Deal Days sale. It has 8-litre capacity, dual baskets and eight pre-set programmes which you can select on its sleek LED touch panel.

Philips Air Fryer 5000 Series
Philips Air Fryer 5000 Series: was £249.99 now £169.50 at Amazon

Save £80 on the Philips Air Fryer 5000 Series at Amazon. This 9-litre air fryer can cook in 19 different ways, and it uses AirSteam technology to cook your food with steam, making it even healthier.

Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone Air Fryer
Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone Air Fryer: was £239.99 now £179.99 at Amazon

Right now at Amazon, the Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone Air Fryer is 25% off. It comes in the exclusive copper and black colourway, and it has a similar design to the FlexDrawer, except it has two permanent baskets. This air fryer also comes with tongs, and is a great addition to your kitchen.

