I've never seen the Ninja Max 6-in-1 Air Fryer this cheap – grab it at Currys now!

This will be my third Black Friday this month, and believe it or not, I’ve slowly discovered that a lot of the deals are pretty similar year on year. That makes my life easier because I’ve learned what to expect, but every so often, a deal comes along that completely blows that theory out of the water – and I think I’ve just found one.

The Ninja Max 6-in-1 Dual Zone DZ400UK Air Fryer has been slashed by a whopping £72 at Currys, which is actually quite rare. Usually, Ninja’s best-selling air fryers only drop by £30-£50, so you can imagine my surprise when I spotted this.

The Ninja Max 6-in-1 is up there with the best air fryers around due to its six cooking modes – Air Fry, Max Crisp, Roast, Bake, Dehydrate and Reheat – and clever Dual-Zone technology. Two separate drawers mean you can cook two completely different dishes at different temperatures and have them ready at exactly the same time.

The 9.5-litre capacity is massive too, feeding up to eight people and even fitting a 2 kg chicken in each drawer. It’s perfect for families, meal prep or entertaining friends – all in one appliance.

If you’ve been hunting for a large-capacity air fryer, I’d snap this up as soon as you can. Trust me, as someone who knows this stuff, it doesn’t get much better than this.