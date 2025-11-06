I've never seen the Ninja Max 6-in-1 Air Fryer this cheap – grab it at Currys now!
It doesn't get much better than this
This will be my third Black Friday this month, and believe it or not, I’ve slowly discovered that a lot of the deals are pretty similar year on year. That makes my life easier because I’ve learned what to expect, but every so often, a deal comes along that completely blows that theory out of the water – and I think I’ve just found one.
The Ninja Max 6-in-1 Dual Zone DZ400UK Air Fryer has been slashed by a whopping £72 at Currys, which is actually quite rare. Usually, Ninja’s best-selling air fryers only drop by £30-£50, so you can imagine my surprise when I spotted this.
Reduced by a huge £72, it doesn't get much better than this. Grab it quickly before stock runs out.
The Ninja Max 6-in-1 is up there with the best air fryers around due to its six cooking modes – Air Fry, Max Crisp, Roast, Bake, Dehydrate and Reheat – and clever Dual-Zone technology. Two separate drawers mean you can cook two completely different dishes at different temperatures and have them ready at exactly the same time.
The 9.5-litre capacity is massive too, feeding up to eight people and even fitting a 2 kg chicken in each drawer. It’s perfect for families, meal prep or entertaining friends – all in one appliance.
If you’ve been hunting for a large-capacity air fryer, I’d snap this up as soon as you can. Trust me, as someone who knows this stuff, it doesn’t get much better than this.
Lizzie is T3's Home Living Staff Writer, covering the latest in style, wellness and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
