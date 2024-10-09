I’ve found the best air fryer deal in the Prime Day sale – and it’s not from Ninja

Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days event is in full swing, but if you want a cheap air fryer deal, you’ll need to be quick as the sale finishes tonight! As T3’s Home Editor and resident air fryer expert, I’ve been searching far and wide for the best air fryer deal from the sale and I think I’ve found it – but surprisingly, it’s not from Ninja.
Right now, you can get the Tefal Easy Fry Dual Zone Air Fryer for just £99.99 for Prime Day. This 44% off price cut takes this premium air fryer down to its cheapest ever price.
Originally priced at £179.99, the Tefal Easy Fry Dual Zone Air Fryer is now £99.99, saving you £80. While Ninja is a firm favourite within the air fryer market – and always on sale during Prime Day – Tefal isn’t too far behind and this deal is one you won’t want to miss.
Tefal Easy Fry Dual Zone Digital Air Fryer: was £179.99, now £99.99 at Amazon
Get the Tefal Easy Fry Dual Zone Air Fryer at its cheapest price in the Prime Big Deal Days sale. This dual zone air fryer has two drawers that have a combined 8.3-litre capacity. It can make food for up to eight people at a time, and it has multiple cooking programmes to choose from, including air fry, bake, roast, dehydrate and more.
Dual zone air fryers are really having a moment this year. Their huge capacity allows you to make multiple meals at a time while using less energy to run than a standard oven.
But for those who have limited kitchen space or don’t want to make meals in bulk, I’ve also found a great deal on the Tefal Easy Fry Max Air Fryer which is now better than half price at Amazon – more details below.
Tefal Easy Fry Max Digital Air Fryer: was £119.99, now £49.99 at Amazon
Get 58% off the Tefal Easy Fry Max Digital Air Fryer in the October Prime Day sale. This single basket air fryer has a 5-litre capacity, making it perfect for solo diners or small kitchens. It has an easy-to-use digital touchscreen and 10 cooking presets, including chicken, steak, vegetables, fries and more, making it a must-have for air fryer newbies.
