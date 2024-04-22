World Earth Day: 7 eco-friendly camping essentials for your next outing

Campers are pretty good at keeping their carbon footprint to a minimum. Even so, it's good to remember there is always room for improvement, especially on World Earth Day.

Below, we listed seven products, from solar chargers to waterless personal care products, that could help most campers be even greener. Ready to up your camping game in a way that's also good for the planet?

1. Biodegradable Camping Utensils

Instead of using single-use plastic utensils, campers can opt for biodegradable alternatives made from materials like bamboo or cornstarch. These utensils break down naturally over time, reducing environmental impact.

2. Solar-Powered Lanterns

Often not quite as compact as torches or headlamps, but solar-powered camping lanterns can harness energy from the sun during the day to provide illumination at night. They eliminate the need for disposable batteries and reduce reliance on traditional energy sources, making them eco-friendly options for lighting up campsites.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat/T3)

3. Reusable Water Bottles with Filtration Systems

You can minimise plastic waste by using reusable water bottles equipped with built-in filtration systems. You can also try standalone water filtration units, such as Lifestraw (retailer link) or the LifeSaver Wayfarer (pictured above). Bottles allow users to refill from natural water sources like streams or lakes, filtering out impurities for safe drinking water without the need for single-use plastic bottles.

4. Portable Solar Chargers

Portable solar chargers and solar-powered portable power stations enable (car) campers to harness solar energy to power their electronic devices, such as smartphones, cameras, or GPS units. By utilising renewable energy sources, campers can reduce their reliance on disposable batteries and conventional charging methods, thus lowering their carbon footprint.

5. Compostable Biowaste Bags

Compostable biowaste bags provide an eco-friendly alternative to traditional plastic garbage bags for disposing of organic waste while camping. Made from plant-based materials, these bags break down naturally in composting facilities, reducing landfill waste and environmental pollution.

(Image credit: GudYu)

6. Waterless Personal Care Products

Waterless personal care products, such as GudYu's waterless toothpaste tablets (retailer link) or dry shampoo bars, minimise water usage and packaging waste. These compact and lightweight alternatives are convenient for camping trips while also reducing your carbon footprint by conserving water and reducing plastic waste.

7. Collapsible Cookware and Food Storage

Collapsible cookware and food storage containers save space and weight in a camper's pack while also reducing the need for disposable containers and packaging. Made from lightweight and durable materials like silicone, these collapsible items are reusable and eco-friendly alternatives to single-use plastics.