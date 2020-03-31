Where to buy Xbox One X and Xbox One S right now: These retailers still have stock

Trying to grab a good deal on an Xbox One S or Xbox One X at a great price is becoming trickier by the day. As people around the world do their bit for the global health crisis and stay at home, demand for the consoles has reached fever pitch. To make matters worse, the pandemic is interrupting shipments and manufacturing all across the tech and gaming industries.

And that is what we've seen over the last couple of weeks, with many of the most popular retailers now in a position where their store shelves and warehouses empty. Curry's, for example, is completely out of stock. This problem is being exacerbated, naturally, by scalpers as well, who are now charging bank account breaking mark ups on online trading sites.

All is not lost, though, as the Xbox One S, the Xbox One X and its bundle deals are still in stock at a few retailers, and at regular wallet-friendly price points, too. You just need to know where to look. Below you can find the best in stock deals:

XBOX ONE X AND XBOX ONE S: IN STOCK CONSOLE DEALS

Xbox One S 1TB All Digital Console Fortnite & 2 Game Bundle | now £149.99 at Argos

By far the cheapest (and fastest selling) deal we could find from Argos or anywhere else, for that matter. For under £150, you can get a 1TB all-digital console with Sea of Thieves, Fortnite Battle Royale, and Minecraft download codes. It won't be around for ever, so you'd better move fast. Yoink!View Deal

Xbox One S 1TB All Digital Console 3 Game & FIFA 20 Bundle | now £209.99 at Argos

The same great deal, this time with four top games: FIFA 20, Sea of Thieves, Forza Horizon 3 and Minecraft. At just over £200, it's still a lot cheaper than most retailers are selling even the basic console, making this bundle a superb-value deal. View Deal

Xbox One X 1TB Console - Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Bundle | now £379.99 at Amazon

The world's most powerful games console in the high-end One X, a huge 1TB of storage capable of housing tons of 4K movies, games and music, and one of last year's top single-player games thrown in. Explore the gritty underbelly of the Star Wars universe like never before in Jedi: Fallen Order. Check this deal out, you must. Hmm?View Deal

Xbox One S 1TB Console - Forza Horizon 4, Lego Speed Champions + Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 | now £222.98 at Amazon

At the time of writing, Amazon is plain out of almost all of its top bundles. However, it does have the Xbox One S with Lego Speed Champions and Forza 3, along with Call of Duty bundled in to help you beat social distancing blues by jumping onto its packed servers. We'll see you in Havana. View Deal

Xbox One X Shadow of the Tomb Raider bundle | now £359.98 at GAME

Lara Croft is back. Navigate traps, solve puzzles and save the world from a Mayan apocalypse in this good deal from GAME, who are still laden with stock. A 14-day Xbox Live Gold Trial and one-month Xbox Game Pass trial is included.View Deal

Xbox One S 1 TB + Extra Dual Wireless Controller | now £222 at Studio

This deal from Studio is pretty damn good. It doesn't come with any games, but it does have an additional controller. If you're self-isolating with a spouse, it will save you around £45 for another gamepad and you can spend your quarantine locked in combat. View Deal

Xbox One X 1TB with two controllers | now £444.99 at Studio

The same great deal, just the more powerful version of the console. Although it's pricier than many of the Xbox One X bundles, it's got double the storage of most of those consoles and also includes the additional gamepad. View Deal

MORE XBOX ONE S AND XBOX ONE X DEALS (MAY NOT BE IN STOCK)