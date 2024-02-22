Understanding Emma mattresses: different types, prices and how to choose the one for you

Can’t decide which Emma mattress is the best for you? Then you’ve come to the right place as this guide is all about understanding Emma mattresses, including the different types, the materials they use, the prices available and which one you should choose.

UK mattress manufacturer, Emma was founded in 2015 and has quickly become one of the best mattress companies and leading sleep brands in the world. A lot has changed since then as Emma has expanded its offering from one mattress to four, as well as creating other sleep products like duvets, pillows and sheets.

A few names and designs have also changed over the years, so if you bought an Emma mattress years ago, it won’t be the same as what you’ll find today. With this in mind, this guide to the best Emma mattresses will take you through the different mattresses available, UK and US pricing and sizing, and advice on which one you should buy.

Understanding Emma: what mattresses are available in the UK?

In the UK, Emma UK has four mattress options available : the Emma Original mattress, the Emma NextGen Premium mattress, the Emma Zero Gravity mattress and the Emma Luxe Cooling mattress.

The Emma Original is the first mattress from the brand, and is a best memory foam mattress . This award-winning mattress is made of high quality foams, including Visco memory foam and High Resiliency Extra foam that adapts and moulds to body to relieve pressure and support the spine. It has a medium feel and buyers can also find the Emma Original Plus which is the Original mattress with a comfort cover on top.

Next is the Emma NextGen Premium , which is a hybrid mattress made of memory foam and pocket springs. It has a medium-firm feel and is made up of seven zones of pocket springs, and Halo and Point Elastic Airgocell memory foams. A NextGen Premium Plus option is also available with a comfort cover. It’s important to note that Emma used to have the Emma Premium which has been replaced by the NextGen Premium. It can be bought as a refurbished option from Emma or at select bedding retailers.

The third mattress is the Emma Luxe Cooling mattress , another hybrid mattress option with a medium to firm feel. It has 25cm height, Thermosync and Halo memory foam and Aeroflex pocket springs. It’s been engineered for breathability and cooling so you stay at a comfortable temperature throughout the night.

Lastly, the Emma Zero Gravity mattress uses Emma’s new AirGrid technology for a comfortable and cooling night’s sleep. Using foam and pocket springs, the Zero Gravity mattress absorbs movement and adapts to your sleeping position while supporting you and keeping your body aligned.

(Image credit: Emma)

Understanding Emma: what mattresses are available in the US?

In the US, Emma US offers three mattress options available : the Emma Original mattress, the Emma Hybrid Comfort mattress and the Emma Shift mattress. The US version of the Emma Original is the same as the Emma Original in the UK, while the Emma Hybrid Comfort is similar to the Emma NextGen Premium.

The Emma Shift is different from all other mattresses from the UK and US Emma websites. As smart tech takes over the bedroom, the Emma Shift can be controlled with individual Smart Valves which allow you to adjust and customise the firmness of your mattress. As a memory foam mattress, it’s made from advanced foam-air technology and open-celled foam.

Understanding Emma: what sizes are available?

In the UK, Emma offers the following sizes: single (90 x 190cm), small double (120 x 190cm), double (135 x 190cm), king (150 x 200cm) and super king (180 x 200cm). Emma also has EU sizes: EU single (90 x 200cm), EU double (140 x 200cm) and EU queen (160 x 200cm).

In the US, Emma offers the following sizes: twin, twin XL, full, queen, king and California king.

Understanding Emma: how much does an Emma mattress cost?

Emma mattress prices start from as little as £339 to the highest price of £1,349, depending on the mattress and size that you choose. Below is a breakdown of what each mattress costs at Emma in the UK and US.

(Image credit: Emma)

UK pricing

Emma Original: single - £339, small double - £469, double - £499, king - £559, super king - £659

single - £339, small double - £469, double - £499, king - £559, super king - £659 Emma NextGen Premium: single - £419, small double - £499, double - £599, king - £699, super king - £789

single - £419, small double - £499, double - £599, king - £699, super king - £789 Emma Luxe Cooling: single - £699, small double - £969, double - £1,049, king - £1,159, super king - £1,309

single - £699, small double - £969, double - £1,049, king - £1,159, super king - £1,309 Emma Zero Gravity: single - £749, double - £1,109, king - £1,237, super king - £1,349

US pricing

Emma Original: twin - $659, twin XL - $919, full - $979, queen - $1,159, king - $1,459, California king - $1,459

twin - $659, twin XL - $919, full - $979, queen - $1,159, king - $1,459, California king - $1,459 Emma Hybrid Comfort: twin - $812, twin XL - $1,098, full - $1,153, queen - $1,319, king - $1,649, California king - $1,649

twin - $812, twin XL - $1,098, full - $1,153, queen - $1,319, king - $1,649, California king - $1,649 Emma Shift: twin XL - $1,739, queen - $2,399, king - $2,599

Emma runs sales, deals and discounts throughout the year and you can typically save up to half price on an Emma mattress. Check out these Emma mattress deals for all the latest offers.

Understanding Emma: delivery and guarantees

Emma offers free shipping on all its mattresses and they arrive tightly wrapped in plastic and in a cardboard box, like the best bed in a box mattress . In the UK, each mattress comes with a 200-night trial so you can try your mattress for 200 nights and if you’re not completely satisfied you can return it for a full refund. In the US, Emma offers a 365-night trial on its mattresses. Emma also offers a 10 year guarantee in both the UK and US.

(Image credit: Emma)

Understanding Emma: which Emma mattress should I choose?

So, which Emma mattress should you buy? It’s completely dependent on your sleep style, what material you prefer sleeping on and your budget. To help you decide, here’s why you might consider buying each Emma mattress.

If you have a small budget and you’re a memory foam fan, the Emma Original is the best option for you. It has cosy foam construction, has an affordable price tag and is the most popular mattress from Emma, so you’re getting a reliable option here.

If you want a mid-range hybrid option, the Emma NextGen Premium in the UK and the Emma Hybrid Comfort in the US are next up from the Original and have springs and memory foam. I own this mattress and can vouch for its comfort, plus its incredibly breathable and motion isolating.

If you tend to overheat, the Emma Luxe Cooling mattress has been engineered with a breathable cover and materials to dissipate the heat and keep you cool throughout the night. The Emma Zero Gravity mattress is also a good cooling option but it’s a step up from the Luxe Cooling, so if you want a luxury mattress, that’s the one to go for.

If you want to adjust the firmness of your mattress, the Emma Shift is the one to choose, especially if you’re a memory foam fan, too.

Understanding Emma: what other products does Emma sell?