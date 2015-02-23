The eleven most anticipated cars at the Geneva Motor Show 2015

Previous Next 7/11

McLaren P1 GTR

McLaren announced their Batmobile-aping track edition, fastest ever P1 back in August but Geneva will showcase the final production version of what is essentially the world's most exclusive car club. McLaren keep and store this 1,000bhp, spit off £2million car, you choose the circuit and they treat you like Lewis Hamilton for weekends of wish fulfilment with your own pit crew, telemetry specialist and visor Kleenexer. You have to be invited to buy one, so if you've not had the call by now… well… awkward…