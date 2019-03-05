The best Sony Xperia XZ1 and XZ1 Compact deals

Get the best Sony Xperia XZ1 deals right here

Best Sony Xperia XZ1 and XZ1 Compact deals

By

Sony Mobile's XZ1 and XZ1 Compact are solid phones, albeit it not at the level of the more expensive XZ2 and XZ2 Compact handsets, and we've got all the very best deals on them available today.

The XZ1 Compact features a 4.6-inch display, but still packs in Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 processor,  Hi-Res Audio, IP65 water resistance, and premium build quality. It's an excellent device, tapping into the market for small screen phones with flagship specs.

Alongside the XZ1 Compact is the XZ1, which features a 5.2-inch Full HD HDR display. Aside from that, the innards are rather similar, with the same Snapdragon 835 chip, same water resistance rating, and same sized battery.

Latest

You might also like

View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.