The best Sony Xperia XZ1 and XZ1 Compact deals

Sony Mobile's XZ1 and XZ1 Compact are solid phones, albeit it not at the level of the more expensive XZ2 and XZ2 Compact handsets, and we've got all the very best deals on them available today.

The XZ1 Compact features a 4.6-inch display, but still packs in Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 processor, Hi-Res Audio, IP65 water resistance, and premium build quality. It's an excellent device, tapping into the market for small screen phones with flagship specs.

Alongside the XZ1 Compact is the XZ1, which features a 5.2-inch Full HD HDR display. Aside from that, the innards are rather similar, with the same Snapdragon 835 chip, same water resistance rating, and same sized battery.