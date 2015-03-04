The 11 best and weirdest concepts from the Geneva motor show 2015

Previous Next 4/11

Audi Gea

A collaboration between Audi, the fitness experts at Technogym and design studio Italdesign Giugiaro, the Gea is "the world's first car with wellness mode." A gym on wheels, if you will. We're just going to quote the press release verbatim on this because, really, what can one say?

"Ideal for long-distance trips, it enables passengers to perform isometric exercises which are a great for muscle awakening. When the driver selects wellness mode, dashboard LED lights turn to amber, creating a warmer, more relaxing atmosphere.

"Two aluminium handles are fitted into the rear sets. By activating a sensor, the handles pop out of the compartment and can be used for upper body routines. For lower limbs, two flat boards have been fitted to the floor, also designed by Technogym. These can be made to be raised and used for stepping exercises. The monitor displays a video tutorial of Technogym exercise programmes to guide the user.

"There is also room between the seats for a small fridge compartment where drinks or juices can be conveniently stored. At the top, a small drawer contains cosmetics and a perfumed pouch for aromatherapy."

At last, the back-seat workout is a reality.