T3 Awards 2015: calling all gamers to vote for the best Gaming Product of the Year

The gaming landscape is evolving

One look at the gadgets listed in the following gallery and you will see that the gaming landscape has fundamentally shifted. No longer is gaming defined by the device category you use, but by how immersive the technology is.

Virtual reality was a big headline grab this year, with plucky upstarts vying with the world's biggest companies to make it work. VR is definitely no gimmick. There's a very good reason why Sony, Microsoft and even Facebook are betting big on the technology. It has the power to bring you closer to not just familiar gaming worlds, but other people. Speaking to each other online and in games is now the norm; the next step is seeing each other.

While we aren't quite there yet, there has been a massive amount of innovation in the VR sector and that is represented in T3's Gaming Product of the Year. Not that it's all about VR - PC gaming and consoles also get a decent look-in, proving that a keyboard or gamepad is still the best way to pay games - for now anyway.