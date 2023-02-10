Sony PSVR2: what's in the box and what accessories should I buy?

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Unboxing new kit always feels like a special moment. Especially when it's the PlayStation VR2, Sony's virtual reality kit for the PS5 console, which I've been awaiting since I first got to unexpectedly try out Horizon Call of the Mountain back at CES 2023, a large consumer technology show, in January.

There's not long to wait for the official PSVR2 launch: you can get your hands on the virtual reality headset from its 22 February release date. But the fact it costs more than a PS5 console could be off-putting, but of course, plus there's the question of what you actually get in the PSVR2 box?

Well, I've got a PlayStation VR2 kit already, so let me answer those questions with a bunch of pictures – plus what accessories I'd strongly recommend you buy to make your day one PSVR2 play the best possible experience.

Sony PSVR2: unboxing pictures

1x PlayStation VR2 headset

1x attachable earphones (with varying eartip sizes)

2x PlayStation VR2 Sense controllers (left- and right-hand)

1x USB-C to USB-A controller charging cable (no wall charger included)

The box is pretty large, as you can see from the DualSense controller I've included at the side for scale. That controller doesn't come in the box though, it comes with the PS5 console (or sold separately, of course).

Pop open the PSVR2 box's lid, pull back the PlayStation logo card, and you'll be presented with a trio of wrapped components: the PSVR2 headset and the left- and right-hand PSVR2 Sense controllers. Follow the gallery sequence above for a stage by stage look at what you get.

There's a separate box contains the setup guide paper manuals, plus the included attachable/detachable in-ear headphones, along with additional eartip sizes for optimum fit, and a single USB-C-to-A charging/pairing cable.

And that's your lot. Nice and simple. No complications here. However, immediately after setting up the PSVR2 there were a few additions that, to my mind, I'd want to buy for day one use for an improved experience.

There are three must-haves that I'd suggest getting, some more obvious than others. So, after taking a look at the full PSVR2 and Sense controllers gallery just above, here are my PSVR2 accessories recommendations, plus the reasonings as to why:

1. PSVR2 Sense Controller Charging Station

Straight out of the box and the two Sense controllers aren't going to be full with battery, obviously. But to charge them you've only got the USB-A-to-C cable – and only one of those for both controllers.

Each Sense controller charges individually, so unless you've got separate plugs available (to be fair multiple phone chargers with USB-C would in theory do the job) you'll be forever juggling left and right charging.

That's why I'd buy the dedicated official Sense Controller Charging Station (opens in new tab) along with the PSVR2 kit, as it's not included in the box. This, like the DualSense Charging Station, will plug into the wall and then you can put your PSVR2 Sense controllers on to charge them together when out of use. It'll also be a much neater-looking solution than having trailing wires coming from the front of your PlayStation 5.

2. Sony Pulse 3D Wireless headset

One really cool feature of the PSVR2 is that it includes earphones in the box. And not any old earphones: these are designed to follow the exact curvature of the rear of the PSVR2 headset, popping into place via a stereo 3.5mm jack on one side and a holder on the other side. The cable isn't too long and it's an effective solution.

Thing is: I don't really like in-ear headphones all that much, as I never find their fit, irrelevant of brand, to be especially effective or comfortable for my ears. Which is why I'd straight away buy the Pulse 3D Wireless headset from Sony, which wirelessly communicates via a Bluetooth dongle from the front of the PS5, and are nice and light and airy and I think in a way help add to that immersion by giving you yet another product to wear.

Sure, it'll make getting the PSVR2 on and off a bit more laborious, but it'll be worth it for that even more convincing surround sound effect and a lighter touch the quality and convincing nature of the soundstage. Frankly, even non-PSVR2 owners should own these headphones.

3. Horizon Call of the Mountain

Now, not to sound intentionally patronising, but the base PSVR2 doesn't come with any game in the box. Nothing at all. Nada. So you'll obviously want to be buying suitable titles to explore – and I list the full PSVR2 games launch line-up here – in order to get, well, any use from your pricey new headset.

Horizon Call of the Mountain is the premier title for PSVR2, leveraging Sony's unique IP in a really creative way and, I think, it's a bit like how Zelda made me buy a Nintendo Switch on day one: you're not going to be playing Call of the Mountain anywhere else. That's a major allure.

A little 'trick', if you can call it that, is the ensure you buy the PlayStation VR2 and Horizon COTM bundle, as it'll save you money up front. Sure, you'll be able to download Horizon on day one too – all titles will initially be download only, it looks unlikely there will ever be physical box releases, but Sony hasn't ruled it out – but that'll cost you more cash overall from PlayStation Store.