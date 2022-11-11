Should you buy the Garmin Fenix 6 on Black Friday?

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

While the latest Garmin Fenix iteration welcomes some innovative fitness smarts that earlier Fenix devices lack, that doesn’t mean these older models should be written off entirely when planning your Black Friday shopping this year. In fact, there’s probably not a huge amount of difference between the older Fenix 6 model when compared to its new newer sibling, despite boasting a price tag that’s significantly lower.

Some consider the Fenix watches the best Garmins money can buy; after all, the Garmin Fenix 6 Pro, Garmin Fenix 6x Pro Solar and the Garmin Fenix 7X all received the maximum five stars from us. Now in its seventh iteration, the line-up has become well known for its rugged durability for outdoor adventures and cutting-edge training features alongside 24/7 health and wellness monitoring. But is it wise to buy a three-year-old device if you find a cheap Garmin deal among the best Black Friday deals? What new features would you be missing out on if you did, and is the lower price worth it in the long run? Read on to find out...

How much is the Garmin Fenix 6 on Black Friday?

The cheapest model in the Garmin Fenix 6 line-up currently retails on the official Garmin UK (opens in new tab)/Garmin AU (opens in new tab) website for £450/AU$1,000. Strangely, the non-Pro version isn't available through Garmin's US website (opens in new tab); the cheapest Fenix 6 model there is $650. Currently, there is a half-price deal on the Fenix 6S model at Garmin AU (linked above).

In the UK, the Fenix 6 Pro (which has premium features over the standard model of PacePro, ski maps and preloaded music) is currently on offer at Currys as an early Black Friday deal for just £299. That’s a saving of £120. And if you bought this over the standard version of the newer Fenix 7, which retails for £600, you’d be saving a whopping £300.

In the US, Walmart is currently selling (opens in new tab) the standard Fenix 6 for as low as $447, which is $103 off RRP. You can get the Garmin Fenix 6 Pro for almost the same price at Amazon (opens in new tab) (it's $450, down from $600). The best prices are displayed below on all Garmin Fenix 6 variants.

Which features does the Gamin Fenix 6 have?

The Fenix 6 is still a relatively innovative device in terms of the tech involved despite being launched a few years ago. However, the newer Series 7 does boast a host of fresh features that some of its users would miss. The biggest is the addition of a touchscreen display, multi-continent TopoActive maps and a slightly extended battery life.

That said, the Garmin Fenix 6 is one of the best outdoor watches we’ve tried at T3. In our Garmin Fenix 6 Pro review, we noted that “it’s a brilliant outdoor and fitness watch that showcases the best Garmin tech has to offer, with increased battery life, bigger screen and better menu system.”

Not only does it look impressive, but the Garmin Fenix 6 has everything you need when it comes to running or exploring outside. It tracks your steps, distance, calories and sleep, as well as monitors your heart rate, stress levels, blood oxygen and VO2 Max. If you’re looking for the best running watch, you’ve found a strong contender in the Garmin Fenix 6.

Should you buy a Garmin Fenix 6 on Black Friday?

Since almost all Garmin Fenix 6 models are currently cheaper than the standard version of its successor, the Fenix 7, it's a no-brainer to invest in one, especially considering that Garmin continuously rolls out feature updates to older watches, even years after they were launched. So, although the Fenix 7 is a newer model that features updated sensors and a GPS chip for a reduced price, the Fenix 6 is an excellent, accurate and cheap alternative for those who need a rugged yet stylish adventure smartwatch.

If you’re looking for a super smart, durable and reliable multisport watch that will see you right when training or competing in the great outdoors, the Fenix 6 will prove perfectly capable while also saving you a packet. Check out more big tech and lifestyle bargains at our best Black Friday deals page.