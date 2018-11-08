12 stylish shearling jackets to keep you cosy this winter

Few materials can keep you cosier in the cold than shearling, or sheepskin. And that good news is that it’s bang on trend for this season.

From luxuriously-lined coats that pay homage to American fighter pilots’ jackets in the 1940s or Bob Dylan in the 60s, to structured denim jackets with fleecy trims, there’s an outerwear option for everyone and it doesn’t stop there.

Designers at high-end brands and the high street are embracing the fabric – real and faux – to trim shoes and hats too.

The only challenge is channeling the styles of Marlon Brando and James Dean – who were both fans – and avoiding looking more like Del Boy… although his coat isn’t entirely without fashionable merit.

1. Weekday ‘Shaun’ zip sweatshirt A fluffy jacket for a cosy weekend Reasons to buy + An on-trend jacket to throw on over everything + Faux sheepskin is easy to look after Reasons to avoid - Yes, it’s a glorified fleece

It’s not clear whether this sweatshirt is named after Shaun the Sheep of mid 1990s animation fame, but the fleecy jacket certainly borrows some of the decade’s aesthetic. Weekday’s Shaun Zip Sweatshirt is made from a soft faux shearling material with 10% wool. It has a stand collar, raglan sleeves, a zipper along the front and banded finishes at the sleeves and at the hemline for a neat, minimalistic finish.

Yes, it’s not technically real shearling, so won’t have the incredible warmth of the real McCoy, but it’s more easily washable and flexible, making it great to throw on at the weekend, particularly on cold, grey days. And, it’s only £55.

2. Acne Studios leather jacket The ultimate take on a Biggles jacket Reasons to buy + Top quality jacket had a timeless design + Is deliberately made to look aged to perfection Reasons to avoid - Retro look isn't for everyone

Acne Studios' leather jacket not only resembles flight styles from WWII but is deliberately treated to look as if it survived from the 1940s. The dark brown leather has been antiqued and cracked to make it look authentic and the whole jacket is lined in warm, luxurious cream shearling for a pleasing contrast.

The jacket itself is intended to be a relaxed fit – perfect for fans of chunky knits – and has a buckled throat latch and waist tabs, two front welt pockets, ribbed trims and an internal pocket, making it fairly practical too. The only catch is its luxurious price tag of £1,800.

3. Levi’s Sherpa jacket A classic jacket with a furry collar Reasons to buy + Timeless design gives it longevity + Denim material is great for Autumnal layering Reasons to avoid - Cheaper imitations are everywhere

Levi’s is a brand synonymous with denim and its Sherpa jacket is a classic design beloved of students and Hollywood stars alike. The denim jacket has a slim fit, button fastening and is made from 100% cotton. But notably for this autumn, it has a faux shearing collar for a look that doesn’t try too hard to be on-trend. While this version is a classic mid blue wash, the jacket also comes in black with matching shearling.

It’s machine washable, making it a wardrobe staple and is great for layering over t-shirts or thick jumpers alike, depending on the weather. The only drawback is that cheaper imitations are everywhere. But if you spend £110 on the real deal, you’ll certainly wear it for years to come, and it will probably look better as the years go on.

4. Topman faux shearling biker jacket Affordable jacket with a worn-in look Reasons to buy + Jacket has a classic fit and looks well loved + It’s machine washable Reasons to avoid - It’s probably not the warmest

Topshop’s tan overdyed faux shearling biker jacket probably isn’t the warmest, but it is a great way of getting in on the shearling trend for less than £100. The coat’s a classic fit and longline biker style with a large furry lapel, zip and buckle detail. It’s a taken some inspiration from Burberry’s real leather versions and have a worn-in look that makes it looked well-loved and a bit less like it’s fresh off a rack on the high street.

Full borg lining adds some cosiness to the coat and probably some warmth, as it’s 100% polyester, rather than wool or leather, while there are internal pockets and other useful details – plus it’s machine washable, which is brilliant if you’re after practicality as well as the latest look.

5. Endless Rose faux shearling jacket A fuzzy casual jacket for ladies Reasons to buy + Warm and easy to wear + More flexible and versatile than real shearling Reasons to avoid - It’s dry clean only, despite being polyester

If you’re a fan of the 90s look and your nylon sports jacket is getting a bit chilly for this time of year, consider swapping it for a fluffy bomber-type jacket. Endless Rose’s trendy faux shearling jacket is a modern yet nostalgic shape and wonderfully fuzzy and cosy. It’s a simple way to make a uniform of jeans and a t-shirt current and super flattering thanks to its waist-length style and looks a little more feminine than other designs because of this.

The jacket is made from 100% polyester, making its £85 price tag seem a bit steep to some, but we predict it could be one of the most worn items in an autumn capsule wardrobe. Having said that, it is dry-clean only, so you would have to make sure to keep it free from stains to avoid regular cleaning bills.

6. Canada Goose ‘Bromley’ bomber jacket Practical manly jacket with a softer side Reasons to buy + Includes real shearling from Spain + Technical fabric and duck down makes it a practical choice Reasons to avoid - None

If you’re looking for a coat that’s practical and seriously stylish, this might be it. The only drawback is that you won’t get much change for £700. Canada Goose’s Bromley jacket marries technical weave fabric and super snuggly duck down with fashionable shearling that comes from Spain. In addition to the removable shearling collar, details include a ribbed hem and cuffs, a rugged exposed zip, heaps of pockets and of course, a striking camo design in a khaki colour.

The coat strikes a great note between being a practical outdoorsy choice with a more statement piece - perfect for wearing around town and jazzing up a standard weekend outfit.

7. Topman windbreaker jacket Fashionable jacket that ticks the 90s trend box too Reasons to buy + Jacket embraces at least three big trends, including shearling and the 90s + Costs £55 Reasons to avoid - Chances are you won’t want it next year

While a real shearling jacket is built to last and transcend trends, Topshop’s Cut and Sew borg lined windbreaker jacket is probably a one-season wonder, as it embraces this season’s shearling, 1990s and windbreaker trends. And for £55, it’s a good example of fast fashion.

The jacket is half-borg lined, with side pockets, an internal pocket, and zip fastening, but its main selling point is its distinctive blend of colours and 1990s design. Made of 100% polyester, it’s not particularly warm or waterproof, making it a fashion choice rather than a practical one. But for the price, it’s a fun option for everyone, as it comes in all sizes from XXS to XXL.

8. YMC Beach jacket A fluffy jacket in rust Reasons to buy + Stylish rust jacket to throw on over jeans + Design isn’t too trendy so it will last Reasons to avoid - It’s a lot for polyester

Rust is a fashionable colour this season, but always looks brilliant with denim, injecting some colour into an outfit without looking too daring. Trendy brand YMC’s Beach jacket is a textured teddy fleece shawl collar jacket that comes in the perfect hue.

It has buttons, side pockets, raglan sleeves and elastic trim at hems and placket to keep gusts of wind out. It costs £170, which is a lot for a jacket made of 100% polyester, but it is machine washable, meaning you’ll probably wear it a lot and won’t have to fork out for dry cleaning bills.

9. Brunello Cucinelli shearling peacoat A luxurious ode to Bob Dylan Reasons to buy + A coat to keep forever + Luxury materials make it exceptionally warm Reasons to avoid - Could be a bit Del Boy

If you want to steal the style of Bob Dylan or Jim Morison, as well as numerous other stars who will be forever cool, a quality shearling peacoat is a good place to start. Brunello Cucinelli's version is the Rolls Royce of peacoats, being crafted from the very best of materials, including fluffy shearling.

Cut in the label's famed Italian workshop, this weighty peacoat has a fuzzy interior and smooth outer, with gunmetal buttons subtly embossed with the brand’s emblem. The classic style will last a lifetime and longer. The lust-worthy coat would make a more fabulous heirloom.

10. Topman Red borg check shacket Jacket makes a comfortable fashion statement Reasons to buy + The shacked brightens up the most mundane of outfits + It’s machine washable and the collar is removable Reasons to avoid - It it a shirt or a jacket?

Topshop’s Red Borg Collar Check Shacket taps into several trends and has a vintage look about it. It has a classic fit, removable borg collar, button fastening and front patch pockets, but it’s the distinctive colour and pattern that will grab attention. The garment is part coat and part jacket, making it perfect for an autumn walk on a warmish day.

It’s a little bit lumberjack, and a lot seasonal and cosy. Impressively, the shacket contains 28% wool, as well as artificial fibres, meaning it will probably be quite warm on its own and super cosy layered over a chunky knit. Not bad for just £50.

11. Golden Bear wool jacket A little bit Lumberjack (in a good way) Reasons to buy + Coast combines shearling and check trends + Has a high wool content, plus real shearling for warmth Reasons to avoid - The design will spawn cheaper imitations

Golden Bear has been making sturdy outerwear since 1922. The brand was once a favourite of longshoremen, pilots and motorcyclists but is now a hit with hipsters. Its Cooper shearling-trimmed checked wool jacket is cut from insulating checked wool and fully lined and trimmed with a cosy shearling collar for warmth. It also has internal ribbed-knit cuffs to keep the wind out, an internal pocket and chest zip pocket. All very handy.

The tonal navy and grey wool check pattern is very pleasing and on-trend this season, but this jacket is built to last from quality materials, made from 100% wool. The only drawback for fans of practical clothing is that it’s dry clean only.

Other super shearling items

Santorini suede sneakers The ultimate in luxurious trainers Reasons to buy + Suede sneakers are lined with shearling with cashmere laces + They’re crafted in Italy by expert craftsmen Reasons to avoid - Not ideal in wet weather

If you’re a trainer aficionado who longs for luxury, these Santorini sneakers may be for you. Crafted in Italy from butter-soft suede, the blue shoes are lined with warm and fluffy shearling and come with cashmere laces…yes, you read that right. There are also a pair of canvas laces in the box for more casual days, and because soft cashmere laces presumably wear out fairly quickly.

But you won’t worry too much about practical matters like that if you’re prepared to spend £450 on sneakers. The trainers make a very understated fashion statement and would look perfect paired with carefully tailored chinos and a cashmere sweater, for the ultimate in comfort.

Canada Goose trapper hat Vintage style hat with modern tech Reasons to buy + The hat is made from water-resistant Arctic-Tech shell + Includes vintage details such as a leather chin strap

Channel your inner Holden Caulfield and don a trendy trapper cap this autumn/winter. But why choose any old hat when you could pick the Canada Goose shearling-trimmed shell trapper hat? The hat may be modelled on vintage aviation styles, but is made from very modern water-resistant Arctic-Tech shell.

Tapping into one of Autumn’s biggest trends, it has a shearling-trimmed visor and ear flaps, while a buckled leather chin strap keeps the hat in place and makes for a quirky vintage touch. There’s also a cool, bright embroidered patch on the side of the hat and a little pocket too, for who knows what.

Tory Burch ‘Courtney’ boots Shearling-trimmed boots to keep toes warm Reasons to buy + Boots feature real shearling for warmth + They have practical features including thick rubber soles

Hiking boots are one of the season’s hottest trends. So add shearling (another major trend) and you have a very fashionable boot. Tory Burch’s Courtney design incorporates real dyed sheep shearling from Australia with leather for a luxurious upper on top of a practical thick, rubber sole.

This means the boost should be fairly hard wearing, despite the use of furry fabric. The design also has a rounded toe for comfort and statement laces threaded through D-rings for a good fit and extra style. As you might expect, these luxurious materials come at a cost, but the boots do add drama to any casual outfit.

Dents suede mittens A reasonable way to get in on the trend Reasons to buy + Mittens are made from quality materials + The brand is a British institution Reasons to avoid - You could get cheap copies, but they won’t keep you as warm

Shearling-lined gloves are for many traditionalists, a winter staple. And Dents are a popular, traditional brand known for making quality mittens. Their dark brown 'Inverness' pair has a slick suede exterior and cosy shearling interior to keep your fingers toasty throughout a football game or testing day out in Winter Wonderland.

While they are a particularly cool design this season, the gloves will never go out of style and the brown colour can be mixed with casual coats, denim and smart wool coats easily, thanks to their subtle colour and simple design. The best bit is, this quality product costs a very accessible £35.

