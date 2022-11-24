I'm definitely buying this Philips Hue Go 2.0 deal on Black Friday

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

In what the T3 team are buying in the Black Friday sales 2022, I mentioned that I was going to be keeping my eyes peeled for a good deal on the Philips Hue Go 2.0, a portable smart light that you can carry around the house and control by voice.

My dreams have come true and Amazon has just dropped its price in the Black Friday sales to only £48.99 which is a decent £31 discount. I don't even need to think about it - buy, buy, buy!

(opens in new tab) Philips Hue Go 2.0: was £79.99 , now £48.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 39% on the Philips Hue Go 2.0 portable smart light at Amazon in this Black Friday deal. A bowl-shaped light with 2.5 hours of smart lighting, and 18 hours of 'cosy candle' lighting, you can use this around your house, it doesn't need to be limited to just one room.

Why I'm buying the Philips Hue Go 2.0

What's really great about the Philips Hue Go 2.0 is that it's a smart light you can move around and use anywhere in your house, plugged in or on battery power.

I have the Hue Bridge which means I'll get the most out of it, but you can use it without that by hooking it up to the Hue Bluetooth app instead, although you will miss out on a few features.

Just like my other Philips Hue lights, I'll be able to control the Go 2.0 by voice through my Amazon Alexa smart speaker, and it works with both Google Assistant and Siri as well.

There's even more detailed control through the Hue app, thanks to a colour wheel and a number of presets to try out. Because there are about 16 million shades to choose from, I'll be sure to find the perfect one for any time of day or situation.

Running on battery power, the coloured lights last for around 2.5 hours at a time, or if I were to keep it on the 'cosy candle' settings it could last up to 18 hours.

Being portable opens up doors to regularly use this light in different rooms, or even outside during the summer as long as I know it's not going to rain. That's why I'm choosing this over any of the best smart bulbs!