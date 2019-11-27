Should I buy the Huawei Watch GT?

If you’re looking to get a smartwatch but don’t want to invest too much, the Huawei GT offers a great deal of bang for its buck and has got most ‘smart’ bases covered in a great body.
In this article, we'll take a look at whether you should buy the Huawei Watch GT.
Who is the Huawei Watch GT for?
Huawei’s Watch GT is designed for people who want a smartwatch packed with fitness features, that looks good on their wrist beyond the gym. The classic version has sporty features and is recognisable by its silver body, but there’s a ‘Sport’ iteration too, with a black case.
Because of its great price point, the GT is a great choice for people wanting to try a smartwatch. It’s considerably cheaper than the Apple Watch but doesn’t have all its features. However, what it lacks in apps and extras, it makes up for in battery life that’s up to one month, which is one of its big USPs.
Should you buy the Huawei Watch GT: Key features
Before detailing the watch’s specifications, we have to talk about its good looks. The thin (10.6mm) and lightweight watch has a full-colour, 1.39-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 454 x 454 pixels, which is good amongst its competitors. Navigation is via two buttons on the side and the touchscreen. The watch is composed of ceramic and metal, which looks and feels good, and there’s a choice of material for straps, including leather and silicone.
Performance-wise, Huawei’s own system is quick. For example, the GPS on it connects and syncs almost instantly, although it doesn’t have to juggle a tonne of apps and features like the Apple Watch, for example. It does, however, offer lots of fitness tech.
The main app on the watch is called Workouts and it offers most of the tracking capabilities outside of the normal step tracking and heart rate monitoring that’s working at all times in the background. There are also easy modes to set up such as Outdoor Run and Pool Swim, with accurate tracking and stats recorded.
There are also customisable faces and notifications that can be set up via an accompanying iOS or Android app. However, perhaps the biggest draw is the GT’s amazing battery life. Huawei believes this watch should be able to last almost a whole month on a single charge (based on two weeks of mixed-use and including a day with full use of the GPS feature) and its claim seems to hold up.
Should you buy the Huawei Watch GT: The downsides
There are two big downsides to the GT, but they won’t matter to all prospective smartwatch buyers. Firstly, there’s no contactless payments and secondly, no ability to add third-party apps, meaning you won’t be able to customise it much, and it’s more like a Garmin than an Apple Watch.
Should you buy the Huawei Watch GT: Verdict
The Huawei Watch GT is a great option for people who want a predominantly sporty smartwatch, with the features of a Garmin, for example, fit into a more traditional-looking timepiece. It doesn’t offer the most fully-featured software seen on a smartwatch, but it does offer a lot considering its price. It’s a great ‘first’ smartwatch or a good option if you’re sporty or too busy to bother with customising a watch with loads of apps.
You can find the best prices on the Huawei Watch GT below:
