Google Pixel 7 Pro: official price & release date, spec & new features detailed

It's official: the Google Pixel 7 Pro was revealed in full during the 6 October Made by Google event, one week prior to its 13 October on-sale date, as the new top-of-the-stack Android flagship phone from Google in 2022.

There's a lot of information to digest, not least how the Pixel 7 Pro differs from the previous Pixel 6 Pro, so I'm here to guide you through the key official specifications and how in some areas the Pixel 7 Pro pushes beyond its predecessor.

Looking for the smaller-scale Google Pixel 7 instead? We've got a dedicated article for that handset, plus a Pixel 7 versus Pixel 6 comparison if you're looking for the non-Pro variant. Otherwise, onward with the Pixel 7 Pro breakdown...

The Pixel 7 Pro will go on sale from 13 October, but that doesn't stop you from pre-ordering one now. Indeed, I'd strongly suggest looking into it because there's a great deal for UK customers offering a free Pixel Watch.

Price-wise, the Pixel 7 Pro will cost £849/$899/AUD$1299. That's the very same price as the Pixel 6 Pro the year previous, which is a great position for Google to place itself. No price rise year-on-year, despite new hardware and features, is a strong look.

Colour options

(Image credit: Google)

The Pixel 7 Pro will come in three different colours: Snow (white), Obsidian (black) and Hazel (a darkish green). There's no Lemongrass option, however, which is reserved for the smaller Pixel 7 model only.

To my eyes Hazel is the most visually interesting thanks to the contrasting strip around the camera lenses, which is more striking than the one on the black-and-white models.

Design

(Image credit: Google)

The Pixel 7 Pro is almost identical in terms of size to the Pixel 6 Pro, so don't go expecting a whole new vision. However, the new single-piece aluminium enclosure, including the camera bar, is made from 100 per cent recycled content and I reckon it looks super.

If you're a stickler for specifics then the Pixel 7 Pro's dimensions are 162.9 x 76.6 x 8.9mm and its weight is 212g. Very respectable for a large flagship device.

In addition to IP68 dust- and water-resistance, the Pixel 7 Pro features Face Unlock in addition to an under-display fingerprint scanner, while its 5,000mAh battery charges via USB-C at up to 30W (charger not included in the box).

Display

(Image credit: Google)

The Pixel 7 Pro is larger than the standard Pixel 7, featuring a 6.7-inch display, complete with 120Hz refresh rate and a 1440 x 3120 resolution across its 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

If that sounds familiar it's because it's identical to the previous Pixel 6 Pro. The Pixel 7 Pro's key new display upgrade? Brightness. It's 25% brighter than the earlier model.

Spec

It was announced long ago that Google would feature its second-generation Tensor chipset, Tensor G2, in both Pixel 7 models, Pixel 7 Pro included of course. That's the new 4nm process, which promises yet more power and battery life. The processor is backed with 12GB RAM.

Cameras

(Image credit: Google)

The Pixel 7 Pro features a 50MP main, a 12MP ultrawide, and a 48MP telephoto on its rear tri-camera bar setup. There's no resolution jump compared to the Pixel 6 Pro, but there are differences.

First and foremost, the telephoto is now a 4.8x zoom, with Google promising Super Res Zoom up to 30x by using a combination of AI, software and multiple lenses in tandem. Secondly, the ultra-wide is new even wider, at 125-degrees, and features autofocus – it's this new addition that makes Macro Focus possible on the Pixel 7 Pro only for close-up shooting just 3cm from the camera.