My Google Pixel 7 Pro is giving me sleepless nights – don't make this mistake

Okay, so it's not the Pixel 7 Pro's fault, it's mine for using Google's 2nd Gen Pixel Stand...

Google Pixel 7 Pro on 2nd Gen Pixel Stand
(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)
Mike Lowe
By Mike Lowe
published

The lead-up to the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro reveal was one of the highlights in the Android phones calendar, that's for sure, and I was pleased as punch to be covering the pre-launch, through to the Made by Google event itself, and the excitement that has continued in the week following. 

Upon receiving my Pixel 7 Pro, which I've been using for almost a full week now, I quickly settled in and, as you can read in my Pixel 7 Pro review here, I'm so here for this 2022 Pixel flagship. It's great.

Except it's been giving me sleepless nights. Well, it hasn't, but another Google product that I thought was going to be a must-have has been...

I'm talking about the Pixel Stand (2nd Gen), which was duly boxed up together with my Pixel 7 Pro. I thought it'd be an obvious accessory to use: after all, it activates wireless charging with ease, it looks neat and tidy, and as a bedstand addition it can plug into some of those Android extras like bedtime routines, gentle wake-up alarms and more.

But there's a problem: the Pixel Stand has a fan built into it. And I live in the country – which is so quiet at night that you could basically hear a mouse fart somewhere off in the unknown distance.

When the Pixel 7 Pro sits atop the Pixel Stand things are louder than said imaginary rodent woes, because there's fan noise. Actual noise, like someone has left a miniature laptop plugged in a little bit too near to your head. I don't have a decibel meter to tell you how much. All I can measure right now, it seems, is how much of a delicate flower I have become.

I never used to be a sensitive sleeper. My past life living on the Harringay Ladder in London meant sirens on repeat and dogs barking at all hours was commonplace. I wouldn't even notice bloomin' fan noise. But times have changed, clearly.

In Google's defence there are three settings for the 2nd Gen Pixel Stand directly through a connected Pixel phone, so you can choose between Max (loudest threat), Optimised (unpredictable threat), or Quiet (is it a threat?). But there's no 'Off'. And I would very much like such an option.

So it's back to the usual USB-C charging cable for me (not included in the Pixel 7 Pro's box, mind you), which with 30W power delivery on the Pixel 7 Pro charges plenty fast enough. Or, indeed, I could fish out one of umpteen Qi-compatible charging mats and that'd do the job without, um, unwanted fanfare...

Still, I'm just glad I can continue to love my Pixel 7 Pro without the need to use the Stand. Good as it sounds in principle, it's not the accessory for me.

Mike Lowe
Mike Lowe
Tech Editor

Mike has been writing about consumer technology for 15 years and is T3's Tech Editor. As a phones expert he's seen hundreds of handsets over the years – swathes of Android devices, a smattering of iPhones, and a batch of Windows Phone products (remember those?). But that's not all, as a tech aficionado his beat for T3 also covers tablets, laptops, gaming, home cinema, TVs, speakers and more – there's barely a stone unturned that he's not had a hand on. Previously the Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for a full decade, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more. In addition to his tech knowledge, Mike is also a flights and travel expert, having travelled the globe extensively. You'll likely find him setting up a new mobile phone, critiquing the next MacBook, all while planning his next getaway... or cycling somewhere.

