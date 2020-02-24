Flash Virgin Media deal: save money on broadband and get a free Amazon Echo

If you're in the market for a cracking broadband deal, whether that's to switch providers or just get better value for money, look no further than this flash deal from Virgin Media.

That's because Virgin Media has just cut its prices on its TV, broadband and phone bundles, discounting them while also offering a free Amazon Echo Dot or Echo Show 8, too.

Before we go any further, we need to note that if you're interested in this deal then you should move fast because it ends on Wednesday, February 26th. Virgin Media has a habit of dropping its deal like this, offering big discounts but only for very limited amounts of time. And, right now, Virgin has discounted all of its bundle packages.

Each bundle – ranging from "Big" to "Ultimate" – has a deal that lasts for 12 months and offers slightly different things. The Big bundle, for example, offers 54 Mbps average speeds, an Amazon Echo Dot, and a bunch of cool TV options, and that's only the most basic one.

The Ultimate bundle, for example, well and truly cracks things up to 11 with 516 Mbps average download speeds and over 270 TV channels.

The full details of each Virgin Media bundle deal can be viewed below:

Virgin Media Big Bundle | £33 per month for 12 months | 54 Mbps average speeds | V6 Box | 110+ channels | £35 setup fee | Available now

Don't be fooled by this being the entry-level deal, it's far from the worst option. You get a comprehensive TV, broadband, and landline set that will easily be fast enough for the whole family. Plus, you get an Amazon Echo Dot for free.View Deal

Virgin Media Bigger Bundle | £45 per month (usually £57) for 12 months | 108 Mbps average speeds | V6 Box | 220+ channels | £35 setup fee | Available now

As the name suggests, this bundle is slighter bigger than the Big bundle, offering faster speeds, more channels (like ESPN, if that's your thing), and so on, all for a great – and reduced – price. Plus, you get a free Amazon Echo Dot.View Deal

Virgin Media Bigger Bundle + Movies | £60 per month for 12 months | 213 Mbps average speeds | V6 Box | 240+ channels | £35 setup fee | Available now

You might be sensing a theme now... This bundle offers what the Bigger bundle does but with Sky Movies added on. So, if you love sitting down of an evening with the latest and greatest films, this is the deal for you. Plus, you get a free Amazon Echo Show 8. View Deal

Virgin Media Ultimate Bundle | £79 per month (usually £89) for 12 months | 516 Mbps average speeds | V6 Box | 270+ channels | £35 setup fee | Available now

This is the big one, both as the name suggests and in terms of what it offers. If you want the fastest of fastest broadband and all the channels known to man (basically), then the deal for you is here. You even get an unlimited 4G SIM thrown in.View Deal

So, if now seems like a good time to change up your broadband (or even just change up your pre-existing Virgin Media plan), you're completely correct. Save money, get fast broadband, and a whole range of TV channels for this flash deal that ends on Wednesday.