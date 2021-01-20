Epic Series Real Leather Chair from Noblechairs vs GTPlayer Gaming Chair: Which gaming chair is best for you?

Need a new gaming chair? Well, if so, then you’ve come to the right place. Here at T3, we know it’s all too easy to settle for the first specialised piece of comfortable furniture you come across, especially when there’s just so much choice out there. From special editions to streamer endorse models, just knowing where to start is a challenge.

So, to give you some helpful context we’ve taken two models from our authoritative best gaming chair buying guide – specifically the Epic Series Real Leather Chair from Noblechairs and the GTPlayer Gaming Chair – so you can see how these two very different chairs stack up when compared.

These two gaming chairs cost different amounts of money and are very much targeted at different ends of the market, so they are not exactly born equal. However, not every gamer needs high-level features and not every gamer has a princely budget to spend. That's why comparing two top-rated models from different ends of the price spectrum is so important.

EPIC SERIES REAL LEATHER CHAIR FROM NOBLECHAIRS VS GTPLAYER GAMING CHAIR: SPECS

(Image credit: Noblechairs)

The Epic Series boasts a strong steel frame, an aluminium foot cross and cold foam cushioning throughout. In terms of dimensions, this study gaming chair measures 21 x 51 – 55 x 22 with a seat width of 13.5-inches, a seat height of 19-23-inches and an overall weight of 27kg (making it slightly heavier than the GTPlayer). It has a maximum load capacity of 120kg.

The GTPlayer Gaming Chair is modestly sized with dimensions of 53cm x 54cm x 124cm with a total weight of 25kg. The manufacturer suggests the chair can hold a suggest weight of 150kg, which is quite study for most chairs in this category (and especially in this price bracket). Its metal frame is also sturdy enough to keep you supported.

EPIC SERIES REAL LEATHER CHAIR FROM NOBLECHAIRS VS GTPLAYER GAMING CHAIR: FEATURES

(Image credit: GTPlayer)

Noblechairs has long since established itself as one of the leading names in gaming chair design, and its Epic Series sums up that legacy with all manner of features. Its four-directional (or ‘4D’) armrests can be adjusted in multiple ways to suite all body shapes and postures, and even includes a handy tilt angle. This makes it great for streaming, normal gaming and even standard office use.

The GTPlayer isn’t quite as feature packed, but then again this is very much an entry level model aiming at gamers with a more affordable price in mind. As such its armrests a pretty standard in their adjustments, but it does feature an adjustable incline ranging from 90-170-degrees. You also get a headrest pillow and lumbar cushion that can be removed and re-fitted at your leisure.

EPIC SERIES REAL LEATHER CHAIR FROM NOBLECHAIRS VS GTPLAYER GAMING CHAIR: COMFORT

(Image credit: Noblechairs)

The Epic Series has been designed with comfort and support primarily in mind, with those 4D armrests properly cushioned to help long sessions feel more comfortable. The quality of its real leather is also a real boon and comes in a vegan-friendly ‘Pu leather’ variant, complete with delicate stitching and premium breathability.

Despite its lower end of the spectrum price, the GTPlayer is still a very comfortable bit of kit. Its cushioning is soft enough to make it far more agreeable than a regular office chair, while the headrest pillow and lumbar cushion, which can be easily removed if uncomfortable, adds an extra level of comfort while you’re gaming the night away.

EPIC SERIES REAL LEATHER CHAIR FROM NOBLECHAIRS VS GTPLAYER GAMING CHAIR: SUPPORT

(Image credit: GTPlayer)

The Epic Series keeps the features coming, especially when it comes to support. The chair boasts an integrated rocking mechanism with a built-in locking function, so you can relax at the optimum angle without risk of the chair tipping (or adding further strain to your back). The counterpressure of the mechanism can also be dynamically adjusted, just to add more ergonomic customisation to the mix.

The GTPlayer is pretty spartan when it comes to bells and whistles, so you’ll have to settle for the normal height and tilt adjustments alongside that lumbar pillow. Many chairs at lower price points don’t even include one, so it’s nice to have the choice of extra support.

EPIC SERIES REAL LEATHER CHAIR FROM NOBLECHAIRS VS GTPLAYER GAMING CHAIR: PRICING AND VERDICT

(Image credit: Noblechairs)

In terms of price, you’re looking at somewhere around the £490/$599 mark if you want an Epic Series from Noblechairs. This is definitely at the higher end of the gaming chair market, but you’re getting a very robust and well manufactured chair that’s likely to last you for years with its extra levels of comfort and support making all the difference – especially if you love the leather finish.

The GTPlayer is far more agreeable in terms of affordability, offering up the best gaming chair at this price point. You can expect to pick one up for around £160/$170 depending on where and when you look. You can pick one up in a variety of colours, including a black edition and a blue/white variant. If you’re looking to make headway into streaming or making YouTube videos, or you just want a more comfortable chair for home working that doubles as a great gaming throne.

