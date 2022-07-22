DJI OM 5 smartphone steady cam drops to lowest ever price – your secret for perfect summer selfies

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The DJI OM 5 is a smartphone gimbal with built-in three-axis stabilisation (and an integrated selfie stick, too). Snap your phone into the magnetic grip and you can shoot smooth and steady both photos and video with no effort required. Right now, this excellent gadget has dropped to its lowest ever price: head to Amazon to pick up the DJI OM 5 for just £99 (opens in new tab), rather than the usual £140.

It's an absolutely top-quality product backed by some extremely strong company credentials – this is the company behind almost all of the best drones of the past few years, after all. DJI knows what it's doing when it comes to creating smooth action. The DJI OM 5 is will work with almost any smartphone, too.

The integrated selfie stick is a genius addition, too. However you feel about these in principal, there's no doubt that an extended arm just doesn't always cut it. Using a stabilised selfie stick to snap self-portraits helps avoid the distortion created by a wide-angle lens, and here the gimbal ensures a blur-free image, even in dim light. This one extends to 215mm (8.5 inches) to open up all kinds of creative shooting possibilities. (If you don't need the selfie stick, you might be better saving your pennies and opting for the otherwise-similar OM 4 (opens in new tab) instead.)

(opens in new tab) DJI OM 5 gimbal with selfie stick: was £139, now £99 at Amazon (save £40) (opens in new tab)

The OM5 is a portable gimbal for your smartphone, to help you take smooth and shake-free shots with 3-axis stabilisation. This one comes with an integrated telescopic selfie stick, and an ActiveTrack feature to recognise and track moving subjects.

There are panorama and video modes to explore, and the DJI OM 5 boasts ActiveTrack 4.0 (a more advanced version than on the OM 4) for tracking subjects moving in the frame with a single tap. DJI has also added 'ShotGuides' to provide guidance that'll help you achieve more professional results. There's a tripod built-in too, for shooting from even further away.