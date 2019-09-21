Best Sonos deals: save big on Sonos One, Beam, Playbar, Playbase and Play 5

If you want the best Sonos deals, then you're in the right place. Just in case you thought by clicking on 'best Sonos deals' you'd end up with a spaghetti recipe. There will be more Sonos deals along come Black Friday, of course, but for now these are the best prices you'll find. That's courtesy of our self-updating price widgets, which are made out of magic, by wizards. Oh and there's also these…

• Shop Sonos Refurbished speakers in the UK

• Shop Sonos Refurbished speakers in the USA – Ah, sorry USA these deals are all now listed as 'out of stock'. You can get 2x Sonos Play 5 speakers with $49 off and there is a similar double-pack deal on 2x Sonos One with $19 off

A Sonos Playbase or Playbar can be paired with a Sonos sub and a pair of One or Play speakers (as rear surrounds) to make a very stylish and effective 5.1 home cinema system.

Sonos deal of the day #1: Sonos One £11 off

Sonos One

The smallest of the newer Sonos speakers, with stereo pairing capability and on-board digital assistant support, this is the perfect way into the world of Sonos speakers, and winner of T3's Gadget of the Year, no less.

Sonos One is a bargain even when it's not discounted but right now you can get £11 off the RRP. Yeah, okay, it's not quite the deal of the century. But a deal is a deal. A better option is that refurb model with 2-year guarantee.

• Sonos One (Gen 2) £189 | Was £200 | Save: £11 at Amazon

• Sonos One (Gen 1, Sonos official Refurbished £159



There's also now the Sonos One SL, which is functionally and sonically identical except there is no AI assistant included. At its slightly lower price it's ideal for use as rear surrounds or for anyone who doesn't want Alexa or Google Assistant.

Also look out for the last stocks of the original Sonos One, which again is functionally identical but has a less powerful processor – this makes no difference, at present but may mean it's less future proofed – and no Bluetooth. The Bluetooth is only used to make setup slightly easier on new models, but it's hardly difficult anyway.

Sonos deal of the day #2: Sonos Playbar (refurbed) £150 off!

This deal has now been running for only slightly less time than Coronation Street, but you can STILL get an Official Sonos Refurbished Sonos Playbar for £699 £549, saving £150.

Sonos Refurbed products are generally units sent back under its 100-day no-quibbles return policy and the good news is they are also sold to you with the same 100-day guarantee and also a 2-year warranty. Sweet!

The Sonos Playbar is the much bigger, louder, daddy of Sonos Beam (below), and the slimmer sibling of the Sonos Playbase (also below).

Unlike Beam, Playbar doesn't have Alexa built in but is nonetheless a fine product. As with its relatives, it can be paired with a Sub and/or brace of other speakers (Sonos Ones or Play 1s are the obvious choice) to make a 5.0 or 5.1 surround sound system.

The rest of today's best Sonos deals

Think wireless audio, and most people think Sonos: the company makes some of the best wireless speakers in the business, and has been doing for a number of years now.

You do have to pay for this level of audio quality, although like Apple products, it's what you'd call 'affordable premium' rather than 'that's so pricey, I just fainted'. We're here to keep your Sonos spending as low as possible by picking out Sonos sales, deals, price cuts… but NOT oddly low prices from dodgy websites you never heard of. There's Google for that.

Sonos speakers can carry your tunes from room to room with ease, and all the big names are supported: Apple Music, Spotify, iTunes, Google Play Music and more. Everything sounds superb coming through a Sonos speaker as well.

More recently, Sonos has started adding AirPlay 2 and Amazon Alexa to its speaker range, giving you even more ways to queue up your tunes of choice. Support for Google Assistant is on the way too, Sonos promises.

If you want to get these excellent Sonos speakers at the best prices, you've come to the right place – we've done all the shopping leg work for you. All these speakers work seamlessly together as well, so you can set up your Sonos smart home or home cinema/home theatre system however you like.

Best Sonos Play 1 deals

Sonos Play 1

The original mini home speaker, you can get the entry-level Sonos Play 1 (or Play:1, if you must) and save some money if you don't feel the need to control your Sonos speakers with Alexa or Google Assistant. Although actually, if you have any Echo speaker you can control it via Alexa, thanks to the Sonos 'skill'.

• Sonos Play:1 Sonos Refurbished with 2-year warranty was £179, now £119

Best Sonos Beam deals

Sonos Beam

The Sonos Beam is the more compact, less expensive, Alexa-enabled alternative to the Sonos Playbar: great sound from your TV system as well as streamed music.

What is so impressive about the Beam is the big, stereo sound it produces from such a relatively narrow speaker array. It adds a bit of beef to cinema soundtracks and is also superb with music streamed via the absolute plethora of services that Sonos' app supports. Add a pair of Sonos Ones or Play 5s and you have a very capable Dolby Diigtal surround system. Add a Sub bass speaker and you have a pounding 5.1 behemoth, albeit a rather expensive one.

If anything, this is an even better product than the Sonos One (and that was T3's Gadget of the Year, no less), although it's not as versatile in terms of placement due to its shape.

Today's best Sonos Play 5 deals

Sonos Play 5

With its subtle curves and agreeably tactile black or white finish, the Sonos Play 5 (or Play:5) is both a beauty and a speaker capable of filling a room with crisp and clear audio. Being slightly older, it doesn't have Alexa built in, but you can control it with an external Echo speaker, if you like. Sure you like.

Sonos Play 5 is a gently maturing/old speaker and is quite often on sale: Amazon recently had it at a more than reasonable £399 – £100 off the RRP – but that deal has now vanished, alas.

Best Sonos Playbase deals

If you need a Sonos home cinema speaker to sit under your TV rather than just in front of your TV, and provide ear-pleasing sound, then this is the one to go for. As ever, you can stream music to the Playbase as well as hearing movies in high fidelity.

It's bigger and louder than the Beam or Playbar but also, clearly, somewhat bulkier. However as your TV sits directly on top of it, the larger footprint doesn't really matter, so long as you don't keep your TV on a narrow shelf.

The Playbase is a fantastic product, so long as your TV unit/shelf/whatever is large and sturdy enough. Its downward firing woofer means that if it's sat on a bit of flimsy chipboard, it will sound a bit 'farty'.

However, put the Playbase on the right base, and you'll get a full and throaty roar with blockbuster soundtracks, and a very tight, detailed and musical performance when listening to tunes via the wealth of streaming services that Sonos supports.

Best Sonos Sub deals

Sonos Sub

Sonos' bass-pushing woofer is often to found at a cut price because it is a product with fairly 'selective appeal'. Adding monstrous bass levels to your movies and music, it is not recommended for those living in flats. For those who truly long for a big bottom end however, it's a must.

Deals on Sonos Connect, Sonos Amp and more

Sonos Amp

Sonos makes plenty of other kit too. Here are the best prices on its Sonos Sub (woofer), Sonos Amps (for adding to your existing speakers), and Sonos Connect (for adding to your existing amp and speakers), completing your Sonos smörgåsbord.