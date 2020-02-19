Best SIM deal today: six months of unlimited data HALF PRICE with Three's red hot SIMO action

If you're like us then you use a lot of data on your phone, potentially without even realising that you do. Lots of contracts, especially for brand new phones, will try and limit how much you can use. Well, Three is bucking the trend and offering six months of its Three SIM-only Unlimited Data plan for half price, making it £11.

• Get Three's SIM-only Unlimited Data plan for just £11 per month for six months

You can pop this little beauty into whatever phone you like and enjoy the benefits of having more data than you know what to do with. In fact, Three is being even more generous than that: Netflix, Snapchat, SoundCloud, Apple Music, and a bunch more services won't cut into your plan at all.

If you want the flexibility of being able to change phones, or just like owning your own phone outright (let's be honest, it does feel good), then this is the perfect deal from Three for you.

So, if you're in the market for finding a new SIM to pop into your phone, look no further than this fantastic deal. Plus, it's 5G ready without you having to do anything, so if you grab a Galaxy S20 for example, you're straight in business.

Oh, and it just so happens that Three has a deal that can also net you a Samsung Galaxy S20 on contract, half-price for six months.