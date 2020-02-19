Best SIM deal today: six months of unlimited data HALF PRICE with Three's red hot SIMO action

Browse all the memes you can handle, and then browse some more, with this fantastic Three SIM-only deal.

Three SIM only unlimited data deal
(Image credit: Three)

By

If you're like us then you use a lot of data on your phone, potentially without even realising that you do. Lots of contracts, especially for brand new phones, will try and limit how much you can use. Well, Three is bucking the trend and offering six months of its Three SIM-only Unlimited Data plan for half price, making it £11.

• Get Three's SIM-only Unlimited Data plan for just £11 per month for six months

You can pop this little beauty into whatever phone you like and enjoy the benefits of having more data than you know what to do with. In fact, Three is being even more generous than that: Netflix, Snapchat, SoundCloud, Apple Music, and a bunch more services won't cut into your plan at all. 

If you want the flexibility of being able to change phones, or just like owning your own phone outright (let's be honest, it does feel good), then this is the perfect deal from Three for you.

Three SIM-only Plan | Unlimited Data | Unlimited Calls and Texts | £11/month for six months, then £22/month | 5G ready
It's hard to beat a good SIM-only plan, mostly because you can put that SIM into any phone you own, making it super flexible. With this particular deal, you can grab unlimited internet for just £11 per month for six months. Pretty fantastic really.
View Deal

So, if you're in the market for finding a new SIM to pop into your phone, look no further than this fantastic deal. Plus, it's 5G ready without you having to do anything, so if you grab a Galaxy S20 for example, you're straight in business. 

Oh, and it just so happens that Three has a deal that can also net you a Samsung Galaxy S20 on contract, half-price for six months.

Latest

You might also like

View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.