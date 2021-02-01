Top 5 Best Netflix VPNs 2021 to binge watch TV shows and movies everywhere

For many, your first introduction to the world of virtual private networks may very well have been in order to access Netflix. But if you've tried using a free browser extension in the past that regularly failed to do the job, we're here to compile a list of the best VPN providers that promise not to let you down - this is T3's list of the very best Netflix VPNs.

While it's safe to say Netflix certainly doesn't sit as the one and only top dog in the war of streaming services anymore, it's the one that's been kicking around the longest and remains the leader in terms of subscriber numbers.

It makes sense, then, that many keen bingers will be after software that can handily unlock Netflix libraries across the globe. When it comes the best Netflix VPN, it's also important to consider not only its unbocking capabilities, but to have a provider that offers exceptional speeds. No one wants to be doomed by that buffering screen, do they?

We also think a generous offering of simultaneous connections across a host of devices is up there in the priorities for your Netflix VPN. This allows you to purchase one VPN for the whole household, with everyone able to hop on and watch Netflix with ease. On the flipside, multiple connections allows you to load it up on all your devices, with many VPN providers hosting clients for a number of devices, including Android VPN, iPad VPN, and Mac VPN.

1. ExpressVPN – the best Netflix VPN available

If you're after the best Netflix VPN on the market, ExpressVPN is the fastest, most secure and most reliable option out there. With over 3,000 servers in 94 countries, it's got the range to get you watching whatever you want. Plus, T3 readers can now claim three months free of ExpressVPN on a 12-month plan.View Deal

2. Surfshark – incredible value for a top-tier VPN

If you want the best Netflix VPN for less, Surfshark is your best bet. With plenty of servers and excellent speeds worldwide. Offering unlimited connections, too, you can link up to all your devices, as well as benefitting from a user-friendly interface, all for a great value rate.View Deal

3. Hotspot Shield - Buffering is a thing of the past with this speedy VPN

When it comes to the best Netflix VPN, you also want to strongly consider speed. As one of the fastest VPN providers with over 1,500 servers across a number of locations, Hotspot Shield is certainly a contender for all your Netflix bingeing.

The five best Netflix VPN options you can get right now

The overarching top performer when it comes to VPN, ExpressVPN also reigns supreme as our best Netflix VPN in 2021. With a boatload of fantastic features, decent speeds, as well as that all-important detail of being able to unblock Netflix, this is the one to go for if you want the very best of the best.

Offering 5 simultaneous connections, you could have one person watching Netflix US, one watching Netflix Canada and another watching Netflix UK all at the same time using the same account. Pretty handy if you're in a family of keen travellers.

The art of unblocking geo-restrictions is not an exact science, though, so if you do happen to face any issues, ExpressVPN's 24/7 support is on hand to get you on your way to bingeing that Netflix US exclusive.

It also does a fine job of unblocking BBC iPlayer, Disney Plus, Prime Video, and YouTube. If you're a bit of a self-confessed streaming addict, ExpressVPN is certainly a go-to.

It's worth noting this all comes at a price. ExpressVPN is not the cheapest, but, hey, you pay for quality. That said, new customers can benefit from a no-risk trial with its 30-day money back guarantee.

While ExpressVPN might be the gold-standard of Netflix VPNs, Surfshark offers a seriously tasty alternative for pennies. With 3,200+ servers in 65 countries, it's got a fair selection to choose from, and we've never had any problems accessing any libraries with it.

Surfshark also advertises its Netflix prowess on-site, which means it's more than likely going to be a priority for the development team – after all, if half your users bought your product thanks to that claim and it all lost access, you wouldn't have a very happy customer base.

Even outside Netflix, though, Surfshark is a powerful VPN . You'll all the requisite privacy features such as a kill switch, split tunnelling, double VPN and even some extras like HackLock and BlindSearch.

Something that outdoes almost all the competition, though, is Surfshark's unlimited connections policy. That means that on a single plan, you'll be able to use the VPN on as many devices as you like – whether that's 5 or 50. You can also share the logins around your household so everyone can get in on the action.

So, while it's not quite as well-rounded as Express, Surfshark's got a plenty going on for it, and is well worth the minimal outlay.

No one wants to fall victim to the dreaded buffering screen. On top of geo-restriction unblocking and security features, the right VPN can also offer you a boost to your overall download speeds, giving your bandwidth a boost. At the top of the list of the best fast VPNs is Hotspot Shield, and - thankfully - it can unblock Netflix, too, making this a match made in bingeing heaven.

With exceptional speed performance, Hotspot Shield far outdid its competitors, especially on US servers, with speeds up to 410Mbps on its Catapult Hydra protocol. In fact, even for those distant locations like Vietnam, it offered speeds of 60Mbps, which is efficient for a lot of tasks.

As mentioned, it easily bypasses any geo-blocks for Netflix, as well as sliding through the gates of Prime Video, Disney Plus, iPlayer, and YouTube.

With a user-friendly interface that makes it easy-to-use for VPN first-timers, Hotspot Shield gets another tick against its name with unlimited simultaneous connections. That said, its device holster is lacking compared to competitors, with no option to manually download to the likes of a router of gaming console. You will be able to download a client onto Windows, Mac, Android, Android TV, iOS and Linux, though.

For those who want an all-rounder when it comes to VPN, NordVPN is certainly an admirable choice. In fact, the only reason it's this far down in the best Netflix VPN list is because competition is so stiff where Netflix unblocking is concerned. However, NordVPN certainly makes a name for itself in terms of the security it offers, with a boatload of features that are sure to keep your devices and any sensitive information safely under lock and key.

Alongside regular audits of its no-logging policy, as well as double layering obfuscation, ou can also make the most of its Double VPN system. In addition, there's its dedicated kill switch and P2P support for torrenting.

With Netflix unblocking, NordVPn also opens up users to all the usual suspects, and has decent speeds that don't lag far behind the likes of Hotspot Shield.

Its interface can be a bit clunky at times, specifically with its map-focused interface on smaller devices like Android and iOS. That said, there are easy workarounds with the option to view servers to join in list form. Moreover, how capable it is as a VPN with such a long list of features far outdoes its somewhat clumsy functionality.

A very internationally utilised and popular service, CyberGhost is an excellent choice when it comes to Netflix unblocking. Not only does it guarantee access to the US, it has 6,800+ servers spread across 110 locations, meaning that you'll be able to access a wide range of countries' Netflix.

It's also super simple and straightforward, so whether you're a VPN newbie or a veteran you'll find it easy to operate. It boasts apps for Windows, Mac, iOS and Android, so it's more than likely that one of your devices will be compatible with it.

Something we really like is the unique filtering system CyberGhost delivers. Whether for streaming or torrenting, you'll be able to filter by activity and get the best Netflix VPN server possible. That said, it's not always fool proof, sometimes offering a server that blocks the likes of Prime Video even though its specifically set out to unblock that service. Still, while it didn't manage to unblock iPlayer, we were able to get into Netflix, Prime, and Disney Plus.

Does Netflix allow VPN?

In Netflix's terms of use, it not-so-explicitly-says you are not to "use any robot, spider, scraper or other automated means to access the Netflix service". While the streaming giant doesn't specifically call out VPN, then, it does not condone the use of software to gain access to its libraries. This is likely due to the fact different countries have different licensing agreements with publishers, so while one country may be able to show it, across the globe in the US, say, that license may be held by a different streaming service.

Regardless of Netflix's reasoning for this, it is prohibited. Netflix goes on to say "We may terminate or restrict your use of our service if you violate these Terms of Use." We always advise users planning to use a VPN to do so at their own risk. That said, there has never been any reporting of Netflix terminating a users account based on use of a VPN.

Is VPN worth it for Netflix?

If you're an avid Netflix user and are frequently abroad, a Netflix VPN is definitely worth it to ensure you always have access to a library of binge-worthy content. Especially as the streaming giant is always dropping new TV shows and movies to watch, a VPN can ensure you'll be able to blitz your way through some amazing online entertainment.

Of course, as well as its security perks, VPN also help to boost your Internet speed. Hop on a different server and benefit from better download speeds than your own bandwidth at home. Not to mention - if it can unblock Netflix - it may be able to unblock other streaming services, including allowing you to watch T3 Awards winner, Disney Plus.

A versatile piece of software, a lot of VPN providers offer clients for a ton of devices, meaning you can use it on your desktop, Smart TV, smartphone, and more. This is a perfect partnership, especially if you do a lot of your bingeing on one of the best media streamers, and want to unlock more.

Why does Netflix block VPN?

As previously mentioned, it likely comes down to licensing rather than Netflix being stingy. The truth is that Netflix would probably be happy to simply allow this to happen and for users to hop on a different server to access the likes of US Netflix, French Netflix and so on, but the content licence holders and publishers absolutely don't want you to do this, so Netflix is being forced to wage a bit of a war on VPN use.

Every now and then, once a VPN server or IP address has been identified, it'll be impossible to 'trick' the Netflix servers by using it. This not only makes VPNs for Netflix less useful and more frustrating than they used to be, it also means that if you're going to sign up to a VPN for Netflix you need to make sure you sign up to the right one.

What that means in practise is signing up to one of the big services which can afford to constantly set up new servers, cycle and refresh IP addresses and generally thwart any efforts to neutralise their effectiveness. While there are decent free VPNs out there, going for one of the cheapo VPN services isn't advised where Netflix is concerned. Hence, we've come up with a list above of the best VPN for Netflix you should look into trying out.

