The best Lightseekers deals and prices in Black Friday 2018

If you want the best Lightseekers deals going during the Black Friday 2018 UK deals sale-a-thon then this is the guide for you.

Lightseekers: Awakening is a new toys-to-life that you don't need a console to enjoy. The video game itself is a free mobile/tablet game to download on Apple, Android and Amazon devices.

It's a great action RPG in its own right and provides hours of fun without constantly pestering you with microtransactions. Pick up a Lightseekers action figure in a starter pack though and you can really dive deeper into the game. You can physically equip the figures, who represent your in-game character, with weapon attachments that then appear in the game and will themselves level up over time too.

The figures will actually talk while you're playing the game, letting you know when health is low, or your charged combo is ready. They'll also comment when played with or when you put a different weapon in their hand. New weapons and flight packs also grant you access to different areas of the huge game world too. So let's dive in and we'll tell you a bit about the different items available and show you the cheapest places to buy them.

Important note: At the time of writing, second-hand Lightseekers action figures and scannable trading cards are not compatible with different game accounts. So if you buy a second-hand figure or card on eBay, you will not be able to level it up. Weapons on the other hands can be swapped between accounts.

Lightseekers Tyrax starter pack deals

The Tyrax starter pack comes with a Jax action figure for the Lightseekers mobile game. Jax is a powerful melee specialist, meaning he likes to get stuck into fights nice and close.

This starter pack also comes with the Fusion Core, a rechargeable battery pack of sorts that powers up the action figure so you can level up weapons and listen out for combat tips or information directly from the toy's speaker. You're also getting the Nitro Hammer weapon with a powerful crushing attack that levels up individually when the toy is turned on. A set of five Augmented Reality cards are included too which grant extra powerups and abilities once scanned by the camera on your phone or tablet.

Lightseekers Mari starter pack deals

Say hi to Kora of the Mari of tribe in this other Lightseekers starter pack. Kora's a bit more bubbly compared to Jax and prefers to throw spells and attacks from distance. Don't think that means she can't take on all comers toe-to-toe though as she's much tougher than she looks!

This pack includes the Kora figure along with her Aquadart Crab weapon. The Fusion core acts like a rechargeable battery pack that powers the electronic components of the action figure such as the stat tracking, lights and weapon detection in each hand. There are five augmented reality cards too, providing extra attacks or stat boosts once scanned with your devices camera.

Lightseekers Spinblade 3000 deals

This might look like it's been designed for Jax, but the brilliance of Lightseekers is that you can give the weapons to whichever character you choose and the weapon itself levels up individually, so you don't have to keep leveling it up with each character and unlocked skills are made available to everyone.

This one-handed slashing weapon adds some fast melee skills to any warrior and is also used to unlock new sections of the game buried behind webbed barriers so you'll also get access to new quests and bosses too.

Lightseekers Electro Eel deals

Like the Spinblade above, the one-handed Electro Eel (actually a sword!) can be equipped by any of your Lightseekers action figures to be used in-game. You're getting fast slash attack with an electric edge, which most enemies really hate, especially when you're stunning them with lightning attacks. You can also use this weapon to unlock areas of the game blocked off by webbing.

Don't forget to equip extra Lightstones via the in-game menus to make the weapon more effective. And don't worry about sacrificing other attacks when you buy one of these extra weapons as you simply slot them into the free hand on your Lightseekers action figure and an extra attack button appears on the game screen.

Lightseekers Flynamo flight pack deals

The Lightseekers flight packs, like the weapons, can be equipped by any character. You may have noticed some areas of the game are blocked off without the flying skill and that's where these packs come in as you'll be able to hop across gaps with ease.

You can also fly around levels by actually moving the action figure around, pointing it in different directions to move around the levels at faster speeds. Better yet, you can rain missiles down on enemies via the buttons on the fusion Core with this Flynamo edition. There are also some flying mini-games to enjoy.

Truth be told, as cool as directly flying via the toy itself is, we didn't need to do it that often. We'd invest in extra weapons before buying the flight packs as they feel like they make the most notable experience to your skillset.

Lightseekers Skyrider flight pack deals

The Lightseekers flight packs, like the weapons, can be equipped by any character. Hidden areas, usually blocked off by destroyed bridges over ravines or rivers, can be reached with a flight pack.

