Best Google Pixel 7 Pro cases for perfect Pixel phone protection

Happy new smartphone day! Santa really delivered, eh? Well, if you're looking for the best Google Pixel 7 Pro cases, you've come to the right place to find the best protection for your new precious best Android phone. Carrying around a naked smartphone is exciting but fraught with risks, so the best thing you can do is check out the cases below and find the right cosy home for your new slab of technology.
When you're choosing a case for your Pixel, it's not just about how much money to spend. There are plenty of different protection levels available at all budgets, so you don't have to go for the most expensive option. Instead think about what you actually need to protect your Pixel from. Where do you work? Do you have to travel a lot? Where your phone lives most of the time will help you decide what the best Google Pixel 7 Pro case is for your needs.
And of course there are all kinds of materials to choose from too. You can be green with recycled plastic options or even choose a case with leather that gets more attractive the more worn it gets. Whether you still want to be able to enjoy the slim nature of the phone itself with an official case or embrace a wooden case, we've got the best ones to consider right here.
Here are the best Google Pixel 7 Pro cases you can buy right now...
The best Google Pixel 7 Pro cases you can buy 2022
Official Google cover
+ Google logo
+ Metallic side buttons
+ Choice of three colours
Google’s official minimalist option might actually be all you ever need when it comes to finding the best Pixel 7 Pro case. This polycarbonate case comes in three colours - hazel, chalk, and obsidian - and continues the design of the phone itself. The logo is on the rear and the buttons have a slick metallic finish. Plus you can feel reasonably green about your decision too. Google’s official case is made with more than 30% recycled plastics.
The best budget clear case
+ Well priced
+ Good protection
+ You can still appreciate the Pixel
Spigen always impresses with its budget cases and the Ultra Hybrid offering here is no different. The clear back means you can appreciate the Google logo in all its glory, and the raised edges around the screen and camera are welcome for bonus protection. This case has been drop tested up to 4 feet, so any knocks from your desk don’t automatically spell destruction, and there’s just enough added thickness for it to feel solidly grippy in your hand.
Simple and colourful
+ Bold colours
+ Great protection
+ Grippy feel
Does anyone else think this case makes the Pixel 7 Pro look like a character from Among Us? But don’t worry, there’s definitely nothing sus about this cover. Caseology’s colour choices are nice and bold with Blueberry Navy, Avo Green, and Black Sesame on offer, while the design is exceptionally simple but stylish. This is a minimalist case with good protection on the front and rear and there’s wireless charging compatibility so it can happily stay on for as long as you need it to.
A non-bulky leather option
+ Ultra slim design
+ Well priced
+ Raised screen bezel
Opting for a leather case often means going for a significantly chunkier option that makes your phone feel much less stylish than you’d like. The X-Level case delivers a leather finish, but not at the expense of the svelte-ness of the Pixel. The leather coating on the rear covers a more rigid full case that still offers good protection for those precious corners and exposed screen. It’s even been drop-tested to 2.5-metres, so just don’t climb any ultra-tall ladders with it in your back pocket.
Stand out from the crowd
+ 10ft drop protection
+ Unique design
+ Wireless charging
Go on, bring a bit of sparkle into the life of your new Pixel 7 Pro. As always with Case-Mate’s covers, you’ll get 10-feet drop protection with this case, should it momentarily blind you with its shimmering confetti. Thankfully there are flexible sides here so the odds are still low of you letting it go. There’s a lifetime warranty should anything go wrong and you won’t even need to take it off for wireless charging.
Wood you look at this one?
+ Quirky materials
+ AiroShock absorption
+ Lifetime warranty
Whether you want your Pixel 7 Pro to look like an 80s Atari console with a walnut finish or just feel the smoothness of white acetate on the back of your phone, the Limitless range from Mous is an inventive selection. And the interesting choice of materials doesn’t stop these cases from offering great protection. Mous’s patented AiroShock tech means the Limitless 5.0 can take a drop or two and the sides are pleasantly grippy to hold.