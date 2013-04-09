Best fighting games of all time

Previous Next 23/25

Tekken Tag Tournament (1999)

Though not as illustrious as Tekken 3, Tag Tournament still deserves to be here in its own right. The combat was exactly the same as Tekken 3, but now you fight in teams of two. Tagging your partner in allows the resting fighter to recover some health, but the skill is in managing to regularly switch your fighters out without putting them in danger, either during flashy tag team combos or by using special throws. This is a great example of a team-fighter done right.