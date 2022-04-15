Best PS5 headsets 2022: top picks for best PlayStation 5 audio

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

You're after one of the best PS5 headsets money can buy, so we're here to provide you with an expertly curated shortlist of third-party products to pick from. All of these gadgets promise to give your PlayStation 5 gaming a significant boost in terms of the audio experience.

As with our best gaming headset guide, we've hand-picked these devices from the masses of options out there, based on our time spent reviewing and assessing their audio quality, features, and value for money – so you know that these are going to be headsets that you can rely on for your gaming sessions.

We've picked our top three for a variety of reasons, as outlined below, followed by the best of the rest:

The best PS5 headset for most people is the SteelSeries Arctis 7P Wireless. A great balance of features to price, this comfortable headset is an ideal pick.

The best premium PS5 headset is the Audeze Penrose. It'll cost you more, but the build quality and comfort is next-level from this headset.

The best cheap PS5 headset is the Trust GXT 391 Thian. If you're on a tighter budget then Thian's affordable offering doesn't mean too many compromises.

Once you've settled on the best PS5 gaming headset for you with the help of our guide – and there's more detail about jargon and how we test at the bottom of this guide – we've got plenty more gear for you to check out: be sure to browse through our lists of the best gaming chairs and the best gaming monitors that you can pick up in 2022.

The best PS5 headsets 2022



(Image credit: Future)

There's a huge amount to like about the SteelSeries Arctis 7P Wireless headset, and it's a particularly great choice for the PlayStation 5: it's compatible with the Tempest 3D AudioTech that Sony's console offers, for example, which aims to give a more immersive experience in a pair of headphones, comparable to a full surround sound speaker set.

It produces audio of a fantastic quality of course, thanks to its top-notch 40mm speaker drivers, while the 2.4GHz wireless audio connection ensures low latency at all times. Add in 24 hours of battery life that you can expect between charges, and it's clear why we've reviewed this as one of the best PS5 headsets right now.

In fact, we'd say it's the best PlayStation 5 gaming headset for most people right now – and with so many excellent alternatives around, that's high praise indeed. The well-cushioned earcups, made from breathable fabric, mean that it's comfortable to wear for long periods of time, while the asking price isn't too daunting for everything you get back in return.

(Image credit: Future)

2. Audeze Penrose The best premium PS5 headset Specifications Drivers: 100 mm Frequency: 10Hz-50kHz Connectivity: Wireless USB-C / Wireless Bluetooth / Wired 3.5 mm Battery life: 15 hours Weight: 320 grams Reasons to buy + Stellar audio quality + Super-simple setup Reasons to avoid - No surround sound Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Amazon

You have to pay a fair bit to get the Audeze Penrose headset wrapped around your ears, but we think it's worth the investment: the audio quality you get out of this device is on a higher level to most of the models on the market at the moment, with 100mm planar magnetic drivers fitted inside each ear and a frequency response all the way up to 50kHz.

The options for connectivity are 2.4GHz wireless (via a USB-A dongle), Bluetooth, or a good old 3.5 mm audio cable, so you can easily use these headphones for other devices when you're done with your PlayStation. This headset is also really well designed, which of course helps its cause.

If you can handle the asking price then we think you'll be very happy indeed with the Audeze Penrose headset, even with so-so battery life and no surround sound support. The device focuses on what's most important – audio quality – and adds top-tier comfort and an impressive level of build quality, making it an easy pick for our best premium PS5 headset.

(Image credit: Future)

3. Trust GXT 391 Thian The best budget PS5 headset Specifications Drivers: 40 mm Frequency: 20Hz-20kHz Connectivity: Wireless USB-C / Wired 3.5 mm Battery life: 13 hours Weight: 213 grams Reasons to buy + Affordable price point + Comfortable in use Reasons to avoid - No bonus software

The Trust GXT 391 Thian is nice and light on your head, nice and light on your bank balance, and a great choice if you want one of the best PS5 gaming headsets around but don't want to spend over the odds. Despite its low price, it's well put together and comfortable to wear, even if your gaming sessions tend to go on for several hours.

However, you do have to make some compromises at this price point. The battery life isn't the best we've ever seen, there are no fancy features like surround sound or an accompanying app, no extras such as waterproofing for those sweaty sessionsm and the mic isn't detachable. We reckon that most people are going to be happy with the trade-offs that the Trust GXT 391 Thian brings with it though.

During our time testing the headset we found it very capable in terms of its audio performance, whether listening to music, watching movies, or playing games – and that's what counts most for the best budget PS5 headset.

Top PS5 headsets 2022: The best of the rest

(Image credit: James Holland)

4. Beyerdynamic MMX150 The best-looking PS5 headset Specifications Drivers: 40 mm Frequency: 5Hz-30kHz Connectivity: Wired USB-A / Wired 3.5 mm Battery life: Wired only Weight: 304 grams Reasons to buy + Great sound quality + Durable, unique build Reasons to avoid - Sensitive wired cable Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

We were very much taken by the appearance of the Beyerdynamic MMX150 headset even before we played any audio through it, and we're pleased to report that the sound quality matches up to the aesthetics. This is a PS5 gaming headset that looks great and sounds great, and it'll also work with anything else that has a 3.5mm or USB port attached to it.

A combination of memory foam and aluminium ensures a fit that's tight but comfortable, while the two colour options of white and black give you the flexibility to pick the style that suits you. Setup is simple and straightforward with any device, though there's no accompanying app here to give you any kind of bonus features or customisations.

On the audio front, precise localisation and distinct sound separation mean that games are incredibly immersive as far as your ears are concerned, and these cans do a very decent job with movies and music too. Finally, the price of the Beyerdynamic MMX150 headset is very reasonable, considering everything that you get in return.

(Image credit: Michelle Rae Uy)

5. Logitech G733 Lightspeed Wireless RGB The best PS5 headset for customisation Specifications Drivers: 40 mm Frequency: 20Hz-20KHz Connectivity: Wireless USB-A Battery life: 29 hours Weight: 278 grams Reasons to buy + Lightweight and comfortable + Superb battery life Reasons to avoid - Software is PC only

The Logitech G733 Lightspeed Wireless RGB might not be to everyone's taste in terms of its appearance – white, black, blue and lilac models are available – but we think that certain people are going to love this headset. What's more, there's a wealth of customisation options, including the RGB lighting effects you can set and various audio tweaks that are possible.

Admittedly, a lot of those customisations require the Windows PC software and aren't available on the PlayStation 5, but the point stands – and you might not always have the headset attached to your Sony console. Whatever device you're using this headset with, it's going to stand out and add a bit of flamboyance to your gaming hardware setup.

Most importantly, the audio coming through the Logitech G733 Lightspeed Wireless RGB sounds fantastic: precise and full thanks to the engineering expertise that Logitech offers. With dual-layer memory foam on the earcups this headset is comfortable to wear for extended periods of time, too.

Liked this? Read more T3 guides:

(Image credit: SteelSeries)

Gaming headset jargon explained

If you're new to the gaming headset market then there's a fair bit of jargon that needs to be processed and understood.

Type – There are multiple types of gaming headphone styles, but the two most common are over-ear and on-ear. The former sit on your ears, the latter fully cover your ears.

Drivers – The most important part of each gaming headset, drivers turn electrical signals into hearable sound pressure. The better and bigger the driver the better the sound quality will be. Drivers come in magnet, coil and diaphragm types, which determine how they work. Here at T3 we think a good gaming headset should feature a 40mm or larger drivers.

Frequency response – This is important as it determines the range of audible sounds a gaming headset can produce, from low-end to high frequency. You'll want something that can hit around 60Hz for bass and 20kHz for top-end.

Noise cancellation – Noise cancelling tech has developed rapidly over the years and is now offered on a fair few gaming headsets. There is both active and passive noise cancelling tech, with active (ANC) type the more desirable - the latter using microphones to cancel out external sounds.

Sound pressure level – Finally, sound pressure level (SPL) is a way of determining just how quiet or loud a headset can go. SPL is often linked to decibels, so simply look for 'dB SPL' in gaming headphone spec sheets. Most will offer between 90 and 105 max dB SPL.

How we test gaming headsets

T3's testing procedure for PS5 gaming headsets is detailed.

Firstly, we examine the package contents and build quality of the headset itself - from a fit and finish point of view. We look for deficiencies in the product, or anything of particular note.

Next up we test out the headset purely from an ergonomic point of view. So we wear the headset and examine its ability to be adjusted for different head shapes and sizes. We wear the headset for a prolonged period to ensure we know how it feels during long gaming sessions.

Thirdly, we then test the headset's audio reproduction and mic quality. This is done by using the headset in a variety of game types, such as FPS, RPG and RTS, as well as out of game for applications such as Amazon Music Unlimited, Disney Plus, YouTube and Microsoft Teams.

When these stages are complete, we then judge the headset compared to its contemporaries on the market, both in terms of its quality and its price point. It is then that we bestow a star rating, with 5 stars being the best score a product can achieve.