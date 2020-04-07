The best 5 cheap VPNs 2020 to save money on your online security

A VPN – also known as a virtual private network – is one of the most useful parts of any internet user’s toolkit. From unblocking Netflix libraries, bypassing network restrictions and avoiding hackers and trackers, the best VPNs can do a lot more than many may think. There’s a reason why more people than ever are downloading them.

However, although decent free VPN services exist, they almost universally come with hefty restrictions in terms of data usage and connection speed. So, to get the most out of a VPN you’ll have to pay – but not all that much, as it turns out.

Protecting your data, maintaining connection speed and the number of servers are key indicators of a quality service, and while there are pricey options available, there are plenty that work just as well – if not better – at a fraction of the cost. Below are the best cheap VPNs that tick all the right boxes and won’t squeeze you for every penny you’ve got.

The best cheap VPN options in 2020:

Coming in at less than $2/£2 a month, Surfshark provides everything you need in one polished package for an almost negligible cost.

For that price, you get access to 15 regional Netflix libraries, 24-hour customer support and intuitive apps to use on all your devices. The standout feature, however, is that Surfshark offers unlimited simultaneous connections so you can stay protected on all your devices with a single subscription. Not a lot of VPNs in any price range offer that.

With 1040 servers in 61 countries, there shouldn’t be any problem finding a quick connection to stream HD TV, and the no-log policy means you can browse the web safe in the knowledge that no one’s keeping tabs on you. And with a 30-day money back guarantee, you’ll get a refund if Surfshark’s not for you.

With few negatives to speak of, Surfshark is quite simply the best value cheap VPN available today.

With a great value long term contract, CyberGhost offers a little more than your standard VPN. Boasting torrenting support, ad and tracker blocking and automated HTTPS redirection, this VPN really does offer a lot of bang for just a few bucks.

It also allows a better-than-average seven simultaneous connections, and has recently almost doubled its amount of servers to over 7,000 in more than 80 countries. Numbers like that put CyberGhost up with the big hitters, but it undercuts them with that well-priced longer contract.

There’s a free trial on offer – which can be tricky to understand the details of – and if it’s not for you, you’ll also get a 45-day refund period to make up your mind.



For those with internet security as a top priority, VyprVPN offers great value alongside top-notch privacy functionality. Supporting multiple protocols – including L2TP/IPsec, PPTP, the proprietary Chamaeleon and more – means that you can choose your level of security depending on your needs.

VyprVPN also offers apps for pretty much every device you own and unblocks Netflix and BBC iPlayer reliably. The choice of protocols also means you can prioritise speed or security, and its confirmed no-logging status means that you can stay truly private online.

If saving money is your only concern, then PureVPN is a decent option. It offers quick connections with over 2,000 self-managed servers, and has recently doubled the number of simultaneous connections to 10.

There are apps for pretty much everything – iOS, Linux, Windows and more – but their functionality isn’t up to par when compared to industry leaders. However, PureVPN does get the job done – we wouldn’t recommend a product that doesn’t.

Compared to the cream of the crop, PureVPN doesn’t quite hold its ground, but for those looking to spend as little as possible, it’s certainly a cheap VPN contender.



For those looking for the best VPN service on the market, ExpressVPN should be the first on their list. With servers in 94 countries, excellent apps for all your devices, great customer support and useful features like split tunnelling and a kill switch, there’s very little ExpressVPN can’t do.

If you’re really strapped for cash, there are cheaper services that come close in terms of functionality – and that’s why ExpressVPN isn’t at the top of this page. However, we think it’s worth anyone considering because it’s just that good.

There’s a 30-day money-back period so you can trial the best VPN around – and now with 49% off plus three months free with a one-year plan, it’s on track to be the best value too.

