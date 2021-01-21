5 best cheap VPN providers for those on a budget

Our choice for overall best VPN (Image credit: ExpressVPN) ExpressVPN is T3's #1 Best VPN - Whilst certainly not the cheapest VPN provider out there, ExpressVPN is definitely the best VPN money can buy. Ticking all the boxes, ExpressVPN offers an exceptional array of security features, unbeatable speeds and the ability to unlock all your favourite streaming services, including Netflix, Disney Plus and BBC iPlayer. Try now with its 30-day money back guarantee!

Calling fellow money savvy folk - we all know it feels like a life accomplishment in itself when we manage to secure a potential bargain. Especially when it comes to the sometimes mundane purchases of a VPN or antivirus software, where we feel less inclined to part with our hard earned cash. Finding the best VPN for you is our job, though, and we're going one step further when considering your budget, too.

It's worth noting there are free VPN plans out there, which will be music to your wallet's ears. That said, naturally a VPN that is completely free comes with its limitations, including less than desirable connection speeds, a lacking features list, and data limitations.

All is not lost, though. There are plenty of paid-for VPN services that offer some exceptional rates. A VPN does exist - you've just got to look hard enough and consider what great value actually means to you. When we consider the best cheap VPN, it's all about finding the balance between cost, performance, and ensuring it manages to meet our needs. On top of that, flexibility with a vast offering of payment plans to suit individual finances. This will be different for everyone, and that's why we've combined a list of our top 5 best cheap VPN services to choose from.

1. Surfshark – incredible value, plus three months free

Surfshark is simply the best cheap VPN on the market today. With performance that trumps many higher-priced services, for just $2.21 a month you'll be able to protect your private info and get streaming on any service you fancy.

2. CyberGhost – great streaming features for a bargain price

CyberGhost is an excellent provider that really impresses when it comes to price. For just $2.25 a month, you'll get access to 6,800 servers and intuitive server filtering functionality. And, if it's not for you, you'll also have a class-leading 45-day money back guarantee.

3. Private Internet Access - amazing performance with a risk free trial

A long list of fantastic features, Private Internet Access also offers 10 simultaneous connections across a number of devices, each with a fantastic client to make the most of. Starting from $2.69 a month for its best value payment plan, customers who go for the 2 Year plan also get Boxcryptor thrown in for free.

The best cheap VPN options in 2021

(Image credit: Surfshark)

Coming in at less than $2.50/£2 a month, Surfshark provides everything you need in one polished package for an almost negligible cost.

For that price, you get access to 15 regional Netflix libraries, 24-hour customer support and intuitive apps to use on all your devices. The standout feature, however, is that Surfshark offers unlimited simultaneous connections so you can stay protected on all your devices with a single subscription. Not a lot of VPNs in any price range offer that.

With over 3,200 servers in 65 countries, there shouldn’t be any problem finding a quick connection to stream HD TV, and the no-log policy means you can browse the web safe in the knowledge that no one’s keeping tabs on you. And with a 30-day money back guarantee, you’ll get a refund if Surfshark’s not for you.

With few negatives to speak of, Surfshark is quite simply the best value cheap VPN available today.

(Image credit: Cyberghost)

With a great value long term contract, CyberGhost offers a little more than your standard VPN. Boasting torrenting support, ad and tracker blocking and automated HTTPS redirection, this VPN really does offer a lot of bang for just a few bucks.

It also allows a better-than-average seven simultaneous connections, and has recently cranked up its amount of servers to over 6,800 in more than 100 countries. Numbers like that put CyberGhost up with the big hitters, but it undercuts them with that well-priced longer contract.

There’s a free trial on offer – which can be tricky to understand the details of – and if it’s not for you, you’ll also get a 45-day refund period to make up your mind.



(Image credit: Private Internet Access)

Quantity doesn't always mean quality, but with over 25,000 servers, you can certainly expect at least one of them to work efficiently and meet all your needs across one of Private Internet Access' (PIA) 77 destinations. That's what this provider is bringing to the table, anyway, alongside a whole boatload of superb features that make this a remarkable bit of kit.

From an exceptional performance from its WireGuard protocol to automatic blocking across ads, trackers and malware, PIA is ensuring security is at the top of its list of priorties. With an easy-to-use interface, too, you can make the most of up to 10 simultaneous connections with compatibility for Windows, Mac, Linux, iOS, Android and more.

In terms of affordability, PIA offers great value for money, especially when going for its two year plan which offers Boxcryptor. In addition, PIA customers can make the most of a risk free 30-day trial period, all your money back if you're not satisfied.



(Image credit: VyprVPN)

For those with internet security as a top priority, VyprVPN offers great value alongside top-notch privacy functionality. Supporting multiple protocols – including L2TP/IPsec, PPTP, the proprietary Chamaeleon and more – means that you can choose your level of security depending on your needs.

VyprVPN also offers apps for pretty much every device you own and unblocks Netflix and BBC iPlayer reliably. The choice of protocols also means you can prioritise speed or security, and its confirmed no-logging status means that you can stay truly private online.

(Image credit: IPVanish)

With over 1,600 servers across 75 locations, IPVanish is unique in that it owns all its servers and therefore sees more control over setting up and running its service. When it comes to a VPN that knows its field, then, IPVanish is certainly one of the top dogs. In turn, then, you can expect fantastic security and fairly competent speeds, with a whole host of encryption protocols including OpenVPN and IKEv2.

Welcoming a no limit on the devices you can load your VPN onto, IPVanish also offers the option of VPN services, or VPN and storage plans. If you need a hand, you can rely on reliable 24/7 support and get a 30-day money back guarantee on its annual subscription. Better still, you can save 50% on both monthly and annual plans if you're a new customer.

Of our top 5 best cheap VPN providers, it's worth highlighting that if you're getting a VPN more or less to stream, IPVanish probably shouldn't be your first choice depending on what you want to watch and where. While the service can successfully unblock Netflix and Disney Plus, it's unable to unblock iPlayer or Prime Video. If you want access to all of these, Surfshark is your best bet.

