The best cheap Nike running shoe deals January 2020: get your ZoomX Vaporfly Next%, Pegasus Turbo 2 and Joyride Run Flyknit shoes for less

Everyone seems to be talking about Nike running shoes nowadays, whether it's because they are about to be banned from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics or maybe because there is yet another review about the latest and greatest Nike running shoe. Demand might be high for the Nike ZoomX Vaporfly Next%, but that doesn't mean can't find great cheap Nike running shoe deals on the internet today. We sure can!

Let it be the plush Nike Joyride Run Flyknit or the Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36, many top-tier Nike shoes can be purchased for lower-than-usual price, either on the Nike website or elsewhere. Please find the best discounts below.

Nike ZoomX Vaporfly Next%

The Nike ZoomX Vaporfly Next% is so fast, athletes are lobbying for it to be examined by the International Association of Athletics Federations because they think it provides unfair advantage to athletes who wear them.

Nike threw everything it knows about running shoes out of the window when they started designing the Vaporfly series. What they up with might just be the ugliest running shoes in existence, but one that gives runners near perfect running dynamics.

Nike Zoom Pegasus Turbo 2

What makes the Zoom Pegasus Turbo 2 the one of the top entries on our best running shoes list is it’s versatility and looks. It’s comfortable enough for longer runs but it also provides great traction on concrete and other hard surfaces for all you urban runners.

As for looks, the Zoom Pegasus Turbo 2 still has the trademark protruding-heel design and takes after it's bigger sibling the Nike ZoomX Vaporfly Next%. The latter has a bulkier look to it whereas the Turbo 2 operates with gentler lines and softer curves.

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36

The iconic Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 returns with more perforations and engineered mesh in the upper for targeted breathability across high-heat areas. A slimmer heel collar and tongue reduce bulk without compromising comfort, while exposed Flywire cables give you a snug fit at higher speeds.

Nike Joyride Run Flyknit

From our Nike Joyride Run Flyknit review: "The exuberant look will turn heads on the street as you walk/run past people. The strong seam-line under the laces give the shoes an attractive Frankenstein's monster look.

The Nike Joyride is the ideal couch-to-5k running shoe. It doesn't provide enough energy return to be the fastest running shoe out there (if you want that, get the Nike ZoomX Vaporfly NEXT%) but in the same time, it's not claiming to be one either.

The Joyride will make running a jolly experience and if you aren't into running, these shoes will make you change your mind about it. Once you slipped into them, you will want to try how it feels to run in them and once you did, you won't be disappointed."

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 Trail

Want to take a Nike for your trail running sessions? How about the Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 Trail, a beast of a trail runner? The perforated mesh upper offers breathable comfort, and double Zoom Air units cushion your stride. The outsole lugs will optimise traction when running uphill and help you control descends too.