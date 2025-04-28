Now you can buy an electric car on Amazon.co.uk

We've long said you can get anything on Amazon, but now, for the first time in the UK, that includes a new car. From today, you can access an exclusive Amazon showroom where you can explore the latest models from Skoda, including its impressive all-electric Skoda Enyaq and new Skoda Elroq models.

Skoda has become the first European car brand to appear on the Amazon.co.uk showroom, paving the way for a new way to buy a car. While the actual purchasing still occurs through your local retailer, you can do most of your car shopping on Amazon.

The Amazon Skoda showroom allows you to explore details on the full range of Skoda models, check local availability, explore finance options and even request a test drive.

Click to drive

Skoda is clear to point out that the local retailer is still very much part of the buying journey, with the final part of the sale happening in person. However, being able to browse models and specs and even check prices here is a big part of the process.

Unlike most electronic consumables, buying a car purely online could feel a bit of a jump for most people, so having a physical final step will feel reassuring. Many manufacturers already offer the ability to buy direct from their websites though, so clicking to buy on Amazon might not be that far off.

Primed and ready

In the US, Amazon Autos already provides a showroom for Hyundai, with BMW seemingly on the way soon. Here you can actually begin the buying process of a new or used Hyundai. I suspect it won't be long before more car manufacturers join the Amazon Autos lot.

Here in the UK, Skoda is leading the way being the only brand available right now. However, I suspect that more companies will follow suit if they see potential in the venture.

There was once a time when buying expensive electronics such as TVs online would be unheard of. Today, though, it's become the norm. So could we all soon be buying our cars on Amazon? Absolutely we could.